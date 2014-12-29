iifl-logo-icon 1
First Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Dec 29, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

8.07

8.07

8.07

8.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.47

3.57

4.06

3.4

Net Worth

11.54

11.64

12.13

11.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.74

1.74

1.48

1.48

Total Liabilities

13.28

13.38

13.61

13.13

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.54

3.54

2.98

3.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.59

9.83

10.6

9.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.16

1.16

1.16

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.46

8.72

9.5

9.06

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

-0.05

Cash

0.17

0.02

0.03

0.3

Total Assets

13.3

13.39

13.61

13.13

