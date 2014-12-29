First Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.07
8.07
8.07
8.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.47
3.57
4.06
3.4
Net Worth
11.54
11.64
12.13
11.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.74
1.74
1.48
1.48
Total Liabilities
13.28
13.38
13.61
13.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.54
3.54
2.98
3.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.59
9.83
10.6
9.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.16
1.16
1.16
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.46
8.72
9.5
9.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
Cash
0.17
0.02
0.03
0.3
Total Assets
13.3
13.39
13.61
13.13
