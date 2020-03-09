To the Members of Five Core Exim Limited (Formely Aurum Soft Systems Limited)

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Five Core Exim Limited (Formely Aurum Soft Systems Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit .In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018, and its profit, total other comprehensive income, its changes in equity and the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses and;

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE-ATO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our reportto the members of Five Core Exim Limited(Formely Aurum Soft Systems Limited), ("the Company"), of even date)

1. In respect of Fixed Assets (Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital Work in Progress, Investment Property and Other Intangible Assets, including those under development) of the Company:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

2. The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management, at reasonable intervals and the discrepancies noticed on such physical verification of inventory, as compared to book records were not significant and were properly dealt with in the books of account.

3. In respect of interest bearing unsecured loan granted, during the year, by the Company to one of the Subsidiary, covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the terms and conditions of the loan given by the Company are prima-facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

b) The terms for repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated; however repayments of principal amount and interest has not started till the date of the Balance Sheet, as per the stipulated terms.

c) There is no overdue amount, in respect of both principal and interest.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made and guarantees given.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits, under the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act, and the rules framed there under during the year under report.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company under Section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima- facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained.

7. In respect of Statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), Cess and other applicable statutory dues have been generally deposited regularly with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of custom duty and GST which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. However, following amount are involved (Gross of amount deposited under protest, if any) with under-mentioned forums, in respect of the disputed statutory dues:

a. Aggregate Income Tax of Rs.4 99 559/-pending before CIT (appeals)

8. Based on the audit procedure and according to the information and explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks/ financial institutions. Further, the Company, does not have any loans or borrowings from government and has not issued any debentures.

9. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).The term loans raised during the year have been applied for the same purpose for which the loans were obtained.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197, read with Schedule V to the Act.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements ,as required by the applicable Ind AS.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report to the members of Five Core Exim Limited(Formely Aurum Soft Systems Limited), ("the Company") of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-Section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Five Core Exim Limited (Formely Aurum Soft Systems Limited)(‘the Company) as of March 31,2018, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the Guidance Note), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and Directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.