Summary

Aurum Soft Systems Limited, formerly Jaisal Securities Limited, is a leading provider of Enterprise Applications and flexible IT Solutions. The company is engaged in the business of information technology (IT) solutions and consulting services. The Company is specialized in providing business solutions to the hospitality, manufacturing, trading and retail sectors. The company was incoporated in the year 1994.The Company and its subsidiaries are servicing over 200 clients worldwide. The Companys products include AURA HRMS and AURA Retail. AURA HRMS has been developed for the hospitality industry and can be customized to meet the requirements of any other industry, including manufacturing, trading, retail and process. AURA Retail is specifically designed to address requirement of the trading industry. It provides software links to a number of add-on application modules. Its services include virtual IT services, enterprise resource planning (ERP) services and customer relationship management (CRM) services. Aurum Soft has its Corporate Headquarters in Chennai (India) and a strong presence in Singapore, Dubai (Middle East) and Chicago (USA) through its 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiaries viz. DICETEK.The software development centres in Chennai, Singapore and Dubai are well equipped to address complex technology & business requirements and cater to the entire software development life cycle.

