iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Five Core Exim Ltd Share Price

0.25
(-3.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|02:34:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Five Core Exim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

0.27

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.01

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.63

P/E

1.09

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Five Core Exim Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Five Core Exim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Five Core Exim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:28 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.21%

Non-Promoter- 12.08%

Institutions: 12.08%

Non-Institutions: 31.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Five Core Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

13.02

13.02

13.02

13.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.53

-7.01

-6.89

14.19

Net Worth

7.49

6.01

6.13

27.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

3.82

3.06

10.19

10.57

yoy growth (%)

24.81

-69.91

-3.58

-14.28

Raw materials

-3.6

0

0

0

As % of sales

94.1

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-2.5

-8.51

-9.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.11

0.25

1.08

-0.11

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-1

-1.08

Tax paid

1.37

-0.35

-0.36

0.01

Working capital

5.7

-1.45

2.06

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.81

-69.91

-3.58

-14.28

Op profit growth

72.96

-109.88

134.44

0.9

EBIT growth

-46.78

-76.93

-1,082.76

-150.82

Net profit growth

-1,571.45

-99.52

22,407.8

-98.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

3.83

3.07

112.9

120.44

110.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.83

3.07

112.9

120.44

110.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.37

0.4

0

0.77

0.61

View Annually Results

Five Core Exim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Five Core Exim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Amarjit Singh Kalra

Chairman & Managing Director

Surinder Kaur Kalra

Independent Director

Jaspal Singh Walia

Independent Director

Suresh Chand Gupta

Independent Director

Rajkumar Projapati

Company Secretary

Swati Srivastava

Non Executive Director

Jagjit Kaur Kalra

Additional Director

Rama Kant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Five Core Exim Ltd

Summary

Aurum Soft Systems Limited, formerly Jaisal Securities Limited, is a leading provider of Enterprise Applications and flexible IT Solutions. The company is engaged in the business of information technology (IT) solutions and consulting services. The Company is specialized in providing business solutions to the hospitality, manufacturing, trading and retail sectors. The company was incoporated in the year 1994.The Company and its subsidiaries are servicing over 200 clients worldwide. The Companys products include AURA HRMS and AURA Retail. AURA HRMS has been developed for the hospitality industry and can be customized to meet the requirements of any other industry, including manufacturing, trading, retail and process. AURA Retail is specifically designed to address requirement of the trading industry. It provides software links to a number of add-on application modules. Its services include virtual IT services, enterprise resource planning (ERP) services and customer relationship management (CRM) services. Aurum Soft has its Corporate Headquarters in Chennai (India) and a strong presence in Singapore, Dubai (Middle East) and Chicago (USA) through its 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiaries viz. DICETEK.The software development centres in Chennai, Singapore and Dubai are well equipped to address complex technology & business requirements and cater to the entire software development life cycle.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Five Core Exim Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.