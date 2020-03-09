iifl-logo-icon 1
Five Core Exim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(-3.85%)
Mar 9, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

3.82

3.06

10.19

10.57

yoy growth (%)

24.81

-69.91

-3.58

-14.28

Raw materials

-3.6

0

0

0

As % of sales

94.1

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-2.5

-8.51

-9.73

As % of sales

3.52

81.53

83.44

92.01

Other costs

-0.32

-0.7

-0.32

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.43

22.84

3.23

2.5

Operating profit

-0.23

-0.13

1.35

0.57

OPM

-6.06

-4.37

13.31

5.47

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-1

-1.08

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

0

Other income

0.36

0.39

0.73

0.39

Profit before tax

0.11

0.25

1.08

-0.11

Taxes

1.37

-0.35

-0.36

0.01

Tax rate

1,223.33

-140.27

-33.51

-15.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.48

-0.1

0.72

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

-21.8

0

Net profit

1.48

-0.1

-21.08

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

-1,571.45

-99.52

22,407.8

-98.2

NPM

38.86

-3.29

-206.67

-0.88

