|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
3.82
3.06
10.19
10.57
yoy growth (%)
24.81
-69.91
-3.58
-14.28
Raw materials
-3.6
0
0
0
As % of sales
94.1
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-2.5
-8.51
-9.73
As % of sales
3.52
81.53
83.44
92.01
Other costs
-0.32
-0.7
-0.32
-0.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.43
22.84
3.23
2.5
Operating profit
-0.23
-0.13
1.35
0.57
OPM
-6.06
-4.37
13.31
5.47
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-1
-1.08
Interest expense
-0.02
0
0
0
Other income
0.36
0.39
0.73
0.39
Profit before tax
0.11
0.25
1.08
-0.11
Taxes
1.37
-0.35
-0.36
0.01
Tax rate
1,223.33
-140.27
-33.51
-15.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.48
-0.1
0.72
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
-21.8
0
Net profit
1.48
-0.1
-21.08
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
-1,571.45
-99.52
22,407.8
-98.2
NPM
38.86
-3.29
-206.67
-0.88
