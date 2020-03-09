iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Five Core Exim Ltd Key Ratios

0.25
(-3.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|02:34:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Five Core Exim Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.81

-97.28

-6.25

8.63

Op profit growth

77.25

-107.81

-528.31

-112.64

EBIT growth

-49.08

-117

-24.42

-204.43

Net profit growth

-1,565.75

-97.78

-41.82

-609.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.21

-4.37

1.52

-0.33

EBIT margin

3.33

8.18

-1.3

-1.62

Net profit margin

38.71

-3.29

-4.05

-6.52

RoCE

1.72

1.56

-5.05

-5.51

RoNW

5.49

-0.16

-4.11

-5.69

RoA

4.99

-0.15

-3.91

-5.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.23

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.22

-0.01

-1.19

-1.56

Book value per share

1.15

0.92

3.74

4.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.65

0

0

0

P/CEPS

7.72

-44.79

-1.34

-5.74

P/B

1.52

0.84

0.42

1.87

EV/EBIDTA

98.53

16.51

4.66

146.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1,289.42

-140.27

-0.93

16.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

185.84

1,212.75

68.16

68.14

Inventory days

225.87

0

0.01

0.03

Creditor days

-192.02

-95.73

-5.35

-7.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.03

0

4.13

9.46

Net debt / equity

0.15

-0.12

-0.1

-0.08

Net debt / op. profit

-4.78

5.43

-1.42

6.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.1

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.52

-81.53

-92.15

-92.55

Other costs

-8.58

-22.84

-6.32

-7.77

Five Core Exim Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Five Core Exim Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.