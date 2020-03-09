Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.81
-97.28
-6.25
8.63
Op profit growth
77.25
-107.81
-528.31
-112.64
EBIT growth
-49.08
-117
-24.42
-204.43
Net profit growth
-1,565.75
-97.78
-41.82
-609.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.21
-4.37
1.52
-0.33
EBIT margin
3.33
8.18
-1.3
-1.62
Net profit margin
38.71
-3.29
-4.05
-6.52
RoCE
1.72
1.56
-5.05
-5.51
RoNW
5.49
-0.16
-4.11
-5.69
RoA
4.99
-0.15
-3.91
-5.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.23
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.22
-0.01
-1.19
-1.56
Book value per share
1.15
0.92
3.74
4.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.65
0
0
0
P/CEPS
7.72
-44.79
-1.34
-5.74
P/B
1.52
0.84
0.42
1.87
EV/EBIDTA
98.53
16.51
4.66
146.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1,289.42
-140.27
-0.93
16.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
185.84
1,212.75
68.16
68.14
Inventory days
225.87
0
0.01
0.03
Creditor days
-192.02
-95.73
-5.35
-7.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.03
0
4.13
9.46
Net debt / equity
0.15
-0.12
-0.1
-0.08
Net debt / op. profit
-4.78
5.43
-1.42
6.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.1
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.52
-81.53
-92.15
-92.55
Other costs
-8.58
-22.84
-6.32
-7.77
