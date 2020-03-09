Five Core Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
13.02
13.02
13.02
13.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.53
-7.01
-6.89
14.19
Net Worth
7.49
6.01
6.13
27.21
Minority Interest
Debt
1.27
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.09
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.76
6.1
6.13
27.21
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3.86
1.4
17.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.34
0.04
0
0.36
Networking Capital
7.33
1.46
2.44
7.67
Inventories
4.74
0
0
0
Inventory Days
451.75
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.9
0
2.41
1.71
Debtor Days
371.69
0
86.24
58.99
Other Current Assets
2.44
2.24
2.2
8.17
Sundry Creditors
-3.71
-0.57
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
353.58
67.8
0.35
0.34
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.21
-2.16
-2.2
Cash
0.09
0.73
2.28
0.23
Total Assets
8.76
6.09
6.12
27.2
