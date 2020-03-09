iifl-logo-icon 1
Five Core Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(-3.85%)
Mar 9, 2020|02:34:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

13.02

13.02

13.02

13.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.53

-7.01

-6.89

14.19

Net Worth

7.49

6.01

6.13

27.21

Minority Interest

Debt

1.27

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.09

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.76

6.1

6.13

27.21

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

3.86

1.4

17.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.34

0.04

0

0.36

Networking Capital

7.33

1.46

2.44

7.67

Inventories

4.74

0

0

0

Inventory Days

451.75

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.9

0

2.41

1.71

Debtor Days

371.69

0

86.24

58.99

Other Current Assets

2.44

2.24

2.2

8.17

Sundry Creditors

-3.71

-0.57

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

353.58

67.8

0.35

0.34

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.21

-2.16

-2.2

Cash

0.09

0.73

2.28

0.23

Total Assets

8.76

6.09

6.12

27.2

