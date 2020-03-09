iifl-logo-icon 1
Five Core Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Mar 9, 2020

Five Core Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.11

0.25

1.08

-0.11

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-1

-1.08

Tax paid

1.37

-0.35

-0.36

0.01

Working capital

5.7

-1.45

2.06

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

7.18

-1.56

1.78

-1.17

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

-5.3

-0.01

Free cash flow

7.18

-1.55

-3.51

-1.19

Equity raised

-14.02

-13.79

28.38

28.57

Investing

-3.86

2.46

-16.54

0.58

Financing

1.27

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.43

-12.89

8.32

27.96

