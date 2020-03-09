Five Core Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.11
0.25
1.08
-0.11
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-1
-1.08
Tax paid
1.37
-0.35
-0.36
0.01
Working capital
5.7
-1.45
2.06
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
7.18
-1.56
1.78
-1.17
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
-5.3
-0.01
Free cash flow
7.18
-1.55
-3.51
-1.19
Equity raised
-14.02
-13.79
28.38
28.57
Investing
-3.86
2.46
-16.54
0.58
Financing
1.27
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.43
-12.89
8.32
27.96
