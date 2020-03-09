Five Core Exim Ltd Management Discussions

Cautionary Statement:

The management Discussion and Analysis Report may contain certain statements that might be considered forward looking. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement as important factors could influence Companys operations such as Government policies, economic development, political factors and such other factors beyond the control of the Company.

Industry & Business Overview:

Our Company is engaged in the business of providing enterprise applications and flexible IT solutions. Our Company provide a comprehensive range of workforce solutions and services. Fast-evolving technology landscapes, dynamic economic environments and the emergence of e-business regime has created a need for enterprises to look for design and execute their technology transformation and support programs. Various enterprises are engaging as IT Services companies who can deliver high quality service on a high level scale and at competitive costs. management Aftertheclosedofthefinancial control over the Company has been acquired by Mr. Amarjit Singh

Kalra from the old promoters. Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra has already completed that formalities pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The new management endeavor to explore business expansion and diversification in future in various industry segment in future.

Product wise performance

The companys main business operations is manpower resourcing/ IT consultancy services. The product wise performance of the Company has been mentioned in the attached balance sheet of the Company.

Opportunities & Threats and Risks & Concern

There is always competition in the business. On a macro level business is also impacted by changes in Government Policy and

International Markets. The Company follows and shall follow a suitable strategy to continuously modify its risk profile by eliminating and significantly reducing key business risks.

Outlook

Your management believe that the global economic recovery is in its way. Your new management hope to revive the company, explore new business avenues and make the company profitable.

Human resource / Industrial relations

The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its human resources for its growth and development and is committed to the development of its people.

The Company has cordial relations with employees and staff. There are no industrial relations problems during the year and the Company does not anticipate any material problems on this count in the current year. The management is also committed to help the employees and workers to sharpen their skills and to improve their knowledge base.

Internal Control Systems and Adequacy

The Company has disciplined approach to cost and follows prudential norms in every sphere of its activities. The cost are budgeted, reviewed and monitored. The Company has established internal control systems for ensuring optimum use of resources and safeguarding the assets. The Internal Control Systems and procedure are adequate and commensurate with the size of the Company.

These business control procedures ensure efficient use and protection of the resources and compliance with the policies, procedures and status.