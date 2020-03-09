Dear Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 24th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

1. Financial Highlights

Financial Summary and performance Highlights of your Company, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018,are as follows:

(Rs.in lakhs) PARTICULARS Year ended 31.03.2018 Year ended 31.03.2017 Revenue from operations 382.97 306.83 Other Income 36.59 39.76 Total Income 419.56 346.60 Total Expenditure 408.89 321.48 Profit/ (Loss) Before exceptional items & tax 11.24 25.11 Exceptional items (write-off of investment/ bad debts/ loans) - - Profit Before Tax 11.24 11.24 Tax Expenses (137.58) 35.23 Profit after tax 148.78 (12.88) Paid-up Share Capital 1302.00 1302.00 Reserves and Surplus (excluding revaluation reserve) (552.70) (701.49)

2. Consolidated Financial Statements

As per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "Listing Regulations")and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2017-18 have been prepared in compliance with applicable Accounting Standards and on the basis of audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as approved by the respective Board of Directors.

The Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report for part of this Annual Report.

3. Year in Retrospect

During the year under review, total income of the Company was Rs. 419.56 lakhs as against Rs. 346.60 lakhs in the previous year. The profit before tax for the year 2017-18 was Rs. 11.24 lakhs. Your Directors are puffing in their best efforts to improve the performance of the Company.

4. Reserves & Surplus

The net movement in the major reserves of the Company for FY 2017-18 and the previous year are as follows:

(Rs. In lakhs) Particulars FY 2017-18 FY 2016-17 Securities Premium Account 1838.00 1838.00 Debenture Redemption Reserve 0.00 0.00 Profit & Loss A/c (2390.71) (2539.49) Total (552.71) (701.49)

5. Change of control of management

After the closed of the financial year; the entire management control over the Company has been acquired by Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra from the old promoters. Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra has already completed those formalities pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

6. Public deposits

During the financial year 2017-18, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

7. Material Changes after the close of the financial year affecting the financial position of the Company

Save as mentioned elsewhere in this Report, except change of name of Company from "Aurum Soft Systems Limited" to "Five Core Exim Limited" no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the close of the financial year of the Company - 31st March, 2018 till the date of this Board Report.

8. Dividend

Your Company did not declare any dividend during and in the end of financial year ended 31st March, 2018. There is no proposal for payment of any dividend in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

9. Subsidiaries/ Joint Ventures/ Associates

As at March 31, 2018, your Company has one subsidiary namely, Dicetek (Sing) Pte Limited, Singapore. It is engaged in the business of providing IT Services and Consulting.

As required under the Listing Agreements entered into with the Stock Exchanges and Section 129(3) of the Companies Act 2013, the Company has prepared the consolidated financial statement of the Company and its subsidiary, which forms part of this Annual Report. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the relevant accounting standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiaries in the prescribed format AOC-1 is attached to the standalone financial statements of the Company. The statement also provides the details of performance, financial positions of the subsidiary. In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of each of its subsidiarie. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at the registered office of the Company.

10. Change in the nature of business

Basic nature of business of your Company remains same and there is no change in business. However, your Company is diversifying from predominantly being into Industrial Infra to Urban Infra. In view of new emerging business opportunities in the same line of business, in which your company operates, it is proposed to supplement the existing main objects clause by re-stating / elaborating main objects of the Company.

11. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company had appointed Independent Directors. As on 31st March 2018, the following persons were the Independent Directors of the Company:

a. Mr. RajkumarProjapati

b. Mr. Vinish Channa

c. Mr. Paramdeep Singh Sarna

Mrs. Jagjit Kaur Kalra was appointed as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 14th Feb, 2018 and Mr. Vijay Joshi was appointed as CFO of the Company w.e.f. 14th Feb, 2018. Paramdeep Singh Sarna has resigned from the Board of Directors w.e.f. 11th Aug, 2018. Mr. Rama Kant was appointed as Independent Directors w.e.f. 11th Aug, 2018.

Designation of Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra appointed as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 16th May, 2017 has been changed to Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 14thFebruary, 2018.

As on the date of this Board Report, the following persons are the Independent Directors of the Company:

a. Mr. Rajkumar Projapati

b. Mr. Vinish Channa

c. Mr. Rama Kant

In accordance with the provisions of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 all the independent directors were/ are non-rotational.

The present composition of the Board of Directors is as below:

a. Mrs. Surinder Kaur Kalra

b. Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra

c. Mrs. Jagjit Kaur Kalra

d. Mr. Rajkumar Projapati

e. Mr. Vinish Channa

f. Mr. Rama Kant

Since, Mrs. Jagjit Kaur Kalra and Mr Rama Kant and has been appointed as additional directors by the Board of Directors; their appointment as Directors is proposed in the ensuing Annual general Meeting.

During the year and till the date of report, details of change in the Board of Directors and the Key Managerial Personnel are as below:

Mr. Paramdeep Singh Sarna had resigned from the post Independent Director w.e.f. 11th Aug, 2018. Mrs. Jagjit Kaur Kalra was appointed as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 14th Feb, 2018 at Nil remuneration and Mr. Rama Kant was appointed as an Additional Director w.e.f. 11th August, 2018. Mr. Vijay Joshi was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 14th Feb, 2018.

All Board Members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct. The Managing Director has also confirmed and certified the same. The certification is enclosed at the end of the Report on Corporate Governance.

12. Declaration of Independence

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued thereunder as well as the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

13. Disclosure of commission paid to managing or whole time directors

There is no commission paid or payable by your Company to the managing director or the whole time director from Companies subsidiary.

14. Number of meetings of the Board of Directors

The details of the number of Board of Directors of your Company are as below:

Meeting No. of Meeting Dates of Meeting Board of Directors Ten (10) 01.04.2017.16.05.2017, 26.05.2017, 27.05.2017, 21.07.2017, 30.08.2017, 09.10.2017, 08.11.2017, 28.12.2017, 14.02.2018

The details of the date of Board Meeting, meeting of the Committees of the Board including attendance of the directors in such meeting is mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report attached to this Directors Report.

15. Annual Evaluation of Board performance and performance of its committees and individual directors

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the listing agreement, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. Feedback was sought from Directors about their views on the performance of the Board covering various criteria. Feedback was also taken from directors on his assessment of the performance of the other Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) then discussed the above feedback received from all the Directors. Based on the inputs received, the Chairman of the NRC also made a presentation to the Independent Directors at their meeting, summarizing the inputs received from the Directors as regards Board performance as a whole, and of the Chairman. Post the meeting of the Independent Directors, their collective feedback on the performance of the Board (as a whole) was discussed by the Chairman of the NRC with the Chairman of the Board.

Every statutorily mandated committee of the Board conducted a self-assessment of its performance and these assessments were presented to the Board for consideration. Areas on which the Committees of the Board were assessed included degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings. Feedback was provided to the Directors, as appropriate. Significant highlights, learning and action points arising out of the evaluation were presented to the Board.

16. Remuneration Policy for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees

In accordance with Section 178 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the listing agreement, the Board of Directors of the Company has formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, covering the policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors and other matters is set-out in Annexure-I to this Report.

17. Committees of the Board

The Committees of the Board focus on certain specific areas and make informed decisions in line with the delegated authority. The following Committees constituted by the Board function according to their respective roles and defined scope:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Present composition of the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is as below:

Audit Committee:

• Mr. Rajkumar Projapati- Chairman (Non-executive Independent Director)

• Mr. Rama Kant - (Non-executive Independent Director)

• Mr. Amarjit Singh Kalra - (Executive Director)

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

• Mr. Rama Kant - Chairman (Non-executive Independent Director)

• Mr. Vinish Channa - (Non-executive Independent Director)

• Mr. Rajkumar Projapati- (Non-executive Independent Director)

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

• Mr. Rama Kant - Chairman (Non-executive Independent Director)

• Mr. Vinish Channa - (Non-executive Independent Director)

• Mr. Rajkumar Projapati- (Non-executive Independent Director)

The details of the date of Board Meeting, meeting of the Committees of the Board including attendance of the directors in such meeting, during the financial year ended 31st March, 2018, is mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report attached to this Directors Report.

18. Audit Committee Recommendations

During the year all the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

19. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption

Your Companys power requirements are very minimal. Your Company, however, takes every possible step to make optimum utilization of energy and avoid unnecessary wastage of power. The information on conservation of energy and technology absorption stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure-II.

20. Particulars of Employees and Remuneration

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors/ employees of your Company is set out in Annexure-III to this Report.

21. Related Party Transactions

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. Details of Related Party Transactions as per AOC-2 are provided in Annexure-IV.

22. Loans and investments

The details of loans, guarantees and investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

A. Details of investments made by the Company as on 31st March, 2018: As disclosed in the Audited financial statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

B. Details of loans given by the Company as on 31st March, 2018: As disclosed in the Audited financial statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

C. Details of guarantees issued by your Company in accordance with Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder: Nil

23. Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92 of the Act and Rule 12 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9, is provided in Annexure-V.

24. Auditors and auditors report:

The Company has received the Auditors Report on the annual financial statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018 from M/s. GSSV & Associates, Chartered Accountant,(Firm Registration No. 014537N) and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

25. Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014; the Secretarial Audit Report provided by the Secretarial Auditors is annexed as Annexure-VI.

The Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year 2017-18, does not contain any qualification, observation or adverse remarks and the Company has complied with the provisions of the Acts, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, standard etc.

26. Internal Control Systems and adequacy of Internal Financial Controls

Your Company adopts strong internal control systems to ensure optimal utilization and protection of assets, timely compliance with the statutory provisions and facilitate accurate and timely compilation of financial statements and other reports to the management. The entire evaluation of internal controls of your Company is carried out by the Managing Director. The audit committee then on a periodic basis, reviews the adequacy of internal control systems.

27. Risk management

Your Directors has adopted a Risk Management Policy for the Company. The Audit Committee of the Company reviews the risks involved in the Company from time to time, if any, and takes appropriate measures to minimize the same.

Your Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. Your Company periodically assesses risks in the internal and external environment. Your Company, through its risk management process, strives to contain impact and likelihood of the risks within the risk appetite as decided by the management.

There are no risks which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of your Company.

28. Cost Records and Cost Audit Report

In terms with the provisions of section 148 of the Companies act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost records and audit) Rules 2014, maintenance of cost records and appointment of Cost Auditors are not applicable on your Company.

29. Vigil mechanism

The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour.

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the listing agreement, a vigil mechanism was established for directors and employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The copy of vigil mechanism policy is uploaded on the website of your Company at the following link:

30. Corporate Governance

Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the Listing Agreements with the Stock Exchanges and relevant sections of the Act, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report are annexed as Annexure-VII. Further a Report on Corporate Governance and Certificate on compliance of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is as Annexure-VIII.

31. Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading

Your Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading covers all the Directors, senior management personnel, persons forming part of promoter(s)/promoter group(s) and such other designated employees of the Company, who are expected to have access to unpublished price sensitive information relating to the Company. The Directors, their relatives, senior management personnel, persons forming part of promoter(s)/promoter group(s), designated employees etc. are restricted in purchasing, selling and dealing in the shares of the Company while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information about the Company as well as during the closure of trading window.

The Board of Directors has approved and adopted the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders in line with SEBI (Prohibition of

32. Corporate Social Responsibility

Provisions of the Corporate Social Responsibility as mentioned under the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on the Company.

33. Significant/material orders passed by the regulators

There are no significant/material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations in future.

34. Disclosure under the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in Five Core Exim Limited premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

The Company has in place robust policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of employees as well as contractors and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual harassment. There is Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment and follows the guidelines provided in the policy. ICC has its presence at corporate office as well as at site locations.

During the year ended 31st March, 2018, the ICC has not received any complaints pertaining to sexual harassment.

35. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018, the applicable accounting standards and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as at 31st March, 2018 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018;

c. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e. proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

36. Stock Exchange Listing

The shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited (BSE) .The listing fee for the financial year 2018-19 has been paid to BSE.

37. General

Your Board of Directors further confirms that

(a) Your Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; and,

(b) there is no scheme in your Company to finance any employee to purchase shares of your Company.

38. Acknowledgement

Your Directors take this opportunity to place on record their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance the Company has received from Banks and various Government Departments. The Board also places on record its appreciation of the devoted services of the employees, support and co-operation extended by the valued business associates and the continuous patronage of the customers of the Company.