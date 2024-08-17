iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Focus Industrial Resources Ltd Company Summary

0.67
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|01:32:00 PM

Focus Industrial Resources Ltd Summary

Focus Industrial Resources Limited, incorporated on 27th june 1985 is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Deposit Accepting Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC).The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing different types of loans and Investments. Such credit facilities are extended to different types of customers, which include Individuals, Partnership Firms, Companies and other Legal entities.

