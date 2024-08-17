Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.67
Prev. Close₹0.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.31
Day's High₹0.67
Day's Low₹0.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
12.19
12.19
12.19
12.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.58
9.58
9.57
9.54
Net Worth
21.77
21.77
21.76
21.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.6
-1.14
1.02
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rahul
Independent Director
Satendrapratap Jaeswal
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Mamta Jindal
Director
Ram Kishan Singh
Company Secretary
Kanika Chhabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Focus Industrial Resources Ltd
Summary
Focus Industrial Resources Limited, incorporated on 27th june 1985 is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Deposit Accepting Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC).The Company is presently engaged in the business of providing different types of loans and Investments. Such credit facilities are extended to different types of customers, which include Individuals, Partnership Firms, Companies and other Legal entities.
