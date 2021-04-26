iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Industrial Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

0.67
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|01:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

12.19

12.19

12.19

12.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.58

9.58

9.57

9.54

Net Worth

21.77

21.77

21.76

21.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

3.94

6.1

5.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

21.77

25.71

27.87

27.34

Fixed Assets

0.29

0.41

0.53

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

0.29

0.27

26.77

26.85

Inventories

0

0

0

0.03

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.7

0.64

27.12

27.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.36

-0.35

-0.37

Cash

2.21

2.8

0.55

0.08

Total Assets

2.9

3.53

27.85

27.34

