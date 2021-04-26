Focus Industrial Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
12.19
12.19
12.19
12.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.58
9.58
9.57
9.54
Net Worth
21.77
21.77
21.76
21.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
3.94
6.1
5.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
21.77
25.71
27.87
27.34
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.41
0.53
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
0.29
0.27
26.77
26.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0.03
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.7
0.64
27.12
27.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.36
-0.35
-0.37
Cash
2.21
2.8
0.55
0.08
Total Assets
2.9
3.53
27.85
27.34
