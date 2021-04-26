Focus Industrial Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.6
-1.14
1.02
0.25
Other operating items
Operating
-0.6
-1.14
1.02
0.25
Capital expenditure
-0.23
0
0.41
0.42
Free cash flow
-0.83
-1.14
1.43
0.67
Equity raised
19.07
19.06
18.97
18.5
Investing
0
0
-1.06
-6.67
Financing
9.41
5.55
2.26
3.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.65
23.47
21.6
15.7
