To the Members of Fomento Resorts and Hotels Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Fomento Resorts and Hotels Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance

is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow dealt with this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company.

g) with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to the directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material

either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“ Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management had Represented, that, to the best of its Knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing of otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the Audit Procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Sudha Suresh Pai & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number 118006W Sudha Pai T Partner Place: Margao, Goa Membership No. 102232 Date : May 05, 2023 UDIN : 23102232BGXILO1528

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to

the Members of Fomento Resorts and Hotels Limited for the year ended 31st March 2023)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us

during the course of our audit, we report that:

i In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment except with regard to updating the records for the year with regard to its unit- Cidade de Goa.

b. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self- constructed building and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statement included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016 ) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of

inventories at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed between the physical stock and book records on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or to any other parties and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans, made any investments or provided guarantees and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion, and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act for the Company. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed Statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, customs duty, cess, goods and service tax, value added tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state

insurance, income tax, customs duty, cess, goods and service tax, and value added tax which were outstanding as at 31st March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following are the disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before the appropriate authorities:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is Pending Amount Rs. in Lakh Period to which the amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 23.44 Assessment Year 2017-18 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 167.21 Assessment Year 2018-19 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 537.84 Assessment Year 2021-2022 Goa Tax on Luxuries Act, 1988 Luxury Tax Assistant Commissioner of Luxury Tax, Panaji-Goa 60.65 Assessment Year 2017-18 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, West Zonal Bench - Mumbai 112.57 Assessment Year 2014-19

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income

during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the

repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loan during the year. Hence reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any short-term loans during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates and hence reporting paragraph 3 (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable.

x (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting on paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations obtained by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in connection with preferential allotment of shares and money obtained has been utilised for the purpose for which they were obtained

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company.

Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its

business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be

registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit. The cash loss incurred for immediately preceding financial year was Rs. 2,158 Lakhs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects

requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing projects with respect to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligation. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of Fomento Resorts and Hotels Limited for the year ended 31st March 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Fomento Resorts and Hotels Ltd. (“the Company”) as at 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the criteria for internal controls with reference to financial statements established by the company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (“the Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI)

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance

that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.