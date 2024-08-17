iifl-logo-icon 1
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Share Price

138.35
(0.55%)
Oct 23, 2020|03:24:12 PM

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

138.05

Prev. Close

137.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

138.5

Day's Low

138.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

87.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

221.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.86%

Non-Promoter- 4.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 4.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

28.55

28.59

16

16

Preference Capital

87.18

80.92

75.21

70

Reserves

123.75

144.63

37.38

93.53

Net Worth

239.48

254.14

128.59

179.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

57.45

60.48

58.53

54.47

yoy growth (%)

-5

3.33

7.44

9.52

Raw materials

-6.53

-6.39

-7.05

-6.38

As % of sales

11.37

10.58

12.05

11.72

Employee costs

-13.5

-13

-12.23

-11.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

14.94

19.88

23.16

16.66

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.69

-3.2

-3.64

Tax paid

-6.71

-9.05

-9.1

-7.2

Working capital

-28.64

10.28

-29.64

38.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5

3.33

7.44

9.52

Op profit growth

-18.3

28.29

21.14

16.28

EBIT growth

-19.13

11.04

36.2

29.38

Net profit growth

-24.02

-22.91

4.8

64.36

No Record Found

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Auduth Timblo

Managing Director & CEO

Anju Timblo

Independent Director

Jamshed Delvadavala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Asmeeta Matondkar

Independent Director

Vinayak Manohar Padwal

Independent Director

Sujjain Talwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Summary

Owner of the five-star luxury beach resort Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula, Goa, Fomento Resorts and Hotels is into the hospitality industry. The company is promoted by Auduth Timblo. The company completed an expansion programme in 1990-91, to add 108 additional rooms, restaurants, banquet and conference halls, a business centre and privilege gymkhana facilities at Cidade de Goa. The expansion project was completed in Oct.93.In 1993-94, the company acquired 150 acres of land on lease from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, for the development of tourism at Mochamad (Sindhudurg district), Maharashtra.
