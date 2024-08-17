Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹138.05
Prev. Close₹137.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹138.5
Day's Low₹138.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹87.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)221.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
28.55
28.59
16
16
Preference Capital
87.18
80.92
75.21
70
Reserves
123.75
144.63
37.38
93.53
Net Worth
239.48
254.14
128.59
179.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
57.45
60.48
58.53
54.47
yoy growth (%)
-5
3.33
7.44
9.52
Raw materials
-6.53
-6.39
-7.05
-6.38
As % of sales
11.37
10.58
12.05
11.72
Employee costs
-13.5
-13
-12.23
-11.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
14.94
19.88
23.16
16.66
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.69
-3.2
-3.64
Tax paid
-6.71
-9.05
-9.1
-7.2
Working capital
-28.64
10.28
-29.64
38.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5
3.33
7.44
9.52
Op profit growth
-18.3
28.29
21.14
16.28
EBIT growth
-19.13
11.04
36.2
29.38
Net profit growth
-24.02
-22.91
4.8
64.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Auduth Timblo
Managing Director & CEO
Anju Timblo
Independent Director
Jamshed Delvadavala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Asmeeta Matondkar
Independent Director
Vinayak Manohar Padwal
Independent Director
Sujjain Talwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd
Summary
Owner of the five-star luxury beach resort Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula, Goa, Fomento Resorts and Hotels is into the hospitality industry. The company is promoted by Auduth Timblo. The company completed an expansion programme in 1990-91, to add 108 additional rooms, restaurants, banquet and conference halls, a business centre and privilege gymkhana facilities at Cidade de Goa. The expansion project was completed in Oct.93.In 1993-94, the company acquired 150 acres of land on lease from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, for the development of tourism at Mochamad (Sindhudurg district), Maharashtra.
Read More
