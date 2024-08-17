iifl-logo-icon 1
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Company Summary

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Summary

Owner of the five-star luxury beach resort Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula, Goa, Fomento Resorts and Hotels is into the hospitality industry. The company is promoted by Auduth Timblo. The company completed an expansion programme in 1990-91, to add 108 additional rooms, restaurants, banquet and conference halls, a business centre and privilege gymkhana facilities at Cidade de Goa. The expansion project was completed in Oct.93.In 1993-94, the company acquired 150 acres of land on lease from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, for the development of tourism at Mochamad (Sindhudurg district), Maharashtra.

