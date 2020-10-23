Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
57.45
60.48
58.53
54.47
yoy growth (%)
-5
3.33
7.44
9.52
Raw materials
-6.53
-6.39
-7.05
-6.38
As % of sales
11.37
10.58
12.05
11.72
Employee costs
-13.5
-13
-12.23
-11.65
As % of sales
23.51
21.49
20.89
21.39
Other costs
-19.01
-18.55
-21.69
-21.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.08
30.68
37.05
40.27
Operating profit
18.4
22.52
17.55
14.49
OPM
32.02
37.23
29.99
26.6
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.69
-3.2
-3.64
Interest expense
-6.16
-6.22
-0.34
-0.59
Other income
5.19
6.27
9.15
6.41
Profit before tax
14.94
19.88
23.16
16.66
Taxes
-6.71
-9.05
-9.1
-7.2
Tax rate
-44.94
-45.52
-39.32
-43.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.22
10.83
14.05
9.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
3.94
Net profit
8.22
10.83
14.05
13.4
yoy growth (%)
-24.02
-22.91
4.8
64.36
NPM
14.32
17.9
24
24.61
