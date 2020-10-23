iifl-logo-icon 1
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

138.35
(0.55%)
Oct 23, 2020|03:24:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

57.45

60.48

58.53

54.47

yoy growth (%)

-5

3.33

7.44

9.52

Raw materials

-6.53

-6.39

-7.05

-6.38

As % of sales

11.37

10.58

12.05

11.72

Employee costs

-13.5

-13

-12.23

-11.65

As % of sales

23.51

21.49

20.89

21.39

Other costs

-19.01

-18.55

-21.69

-21.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.08

30.68

37.05

40.27

Operating profit

18.4

22.52

17.55

14.49

OPM

32.02

37.23

29.99

26.6

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.69

-3.2

-3.64

Interest expense

-6.16

-6.22

-0.34

-0.59

Other income

5.19

6.27

9.15

6.41

Profit before tax

14.94

19.88

23.16

16.66

Taxes

-6.71

-9.05

-9.1

-7.2

Tax rate

-44.94

-45.52

-39.32

-43.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.22

10.83

14.05

9.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

3.94

Net profit

8.22

10.83

14.05

13.4

yoy growth (%)

-24.02

-22.91

4.8

64.36

NPM

14.32

17.9

24

24.61

