Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
28.55
28.59
16
16
Preference Capital
87.18
80.92
75.21
70
Reserves
123.75
144.63
37.38
93.53
Net Worth
239.48
254.14
128.59
179.53
Minority Interest
Debt
480.35
506.51
566.45
446.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
151.51
Total Liabilities
719.83
760.65
695.04
777.39
Fixed Assets
618.56
590.51
619.65
617.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
37.53
32.53
15.38
144.9
Networking Capital
-7.2
-19.11
-21.81
-15.95
Inventories
3.05
2.14
2.43
2.66
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.23
3.45
6.05
4.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
31.95
12.87
18.34
21.75
Sundry Creditors
-15.15
-11.99
-13.76
-20.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-37.28
-25.58
-34.87
-24.97
Cash
70.93
156.74
81.82
31.21
Total Assets
719.82
760.67
695.04
777.37
