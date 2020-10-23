iifl-logo-icon 1
Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

138.35
(0.55%)
Oct 23, 2020|03:24:12 PM

Fomento Resorts & Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

14.94

19.88

23.16

16.66

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.69

-3.2

-3.64

Tax paid

-6.71

-9.05

-9.1

-7.2

Working capital

-28.64

10.28

-29.64

38.32

Other operating items

Operating

-22.89

18.41

-18.79

44.13

Capital expenditure

0.26

-45

-0.17

2.33

Free cash flow

-22.62

-26.58

-18.97

46.47

Equity raised

227.7

65

111.12

166.38

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

292.95

197.43

50.52

46.6

Dividends paid

1.6

1.6

1.6

1.6

Net in cash

499.62

237.45

144.27

261.06

