To

The Members

M/S FUNNY SOFTWARE LIMITED

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of FUNNY SOFTWARE LIMITED (CIN: L72300DL2007PLC165836) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act., read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure 2" to this report;

M/s Tarun Anil Gupta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Sd-

CA. Tarun Gupta

(Prop.)

Membership No. 540631

FRN. 032902N

Place: Faridabad

Date: 30.06.2021

M/S FUNNY SOFTWARE LIMITED

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2021:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2) The company does not have inventory hence clause (a) and (b) is not applicable to the company.

3) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, No managerial remuneration is payable in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions, if any with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made preferential allotment during the year under review.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Funny Software Limited

("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

