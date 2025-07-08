iifl-logo
Funny Software Ltd Share Price Live

0.37
(2.78%)
Jun 14, 2021|03:20:29 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.36
  • Day's High0.37
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.36
  • Day's Low0.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.49
  • P/E37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.77
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Funny Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.36

Prev. Close

0.36

Turnover(Lac.)

4.49

Day's High

0.37

Day's Low

0.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.74

P/E

37

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Funny Software Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Funny Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Funny Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:39 PM
Dec-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.12%

Non-Promoter- 83.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Funny Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

20.08

20.08

20.08

20.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.56

1.55

1.54

1.52

Net Worth

21.64

21.63

21.62

21.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.53

2.45

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.23

1.68

Raw materials

0

0

-0.51

-2.34

As % of sales

0

0

95.75

95.24

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.3

-0.34

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.08

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

-1.01

1.98

0.12

7.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-78.23

1.68

Op profit growth

-15.16

-36.37

115.89

-766.6

EBIT growth

-60.67

-81.88

130.8

12.26

Net profit growth

-75.65

-82.02

153.59

9.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Funny Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Funny Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Deeksha Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjay Rathore

Whole-time Director

Ram Naresh

Independent Director

Roshan Tirkey

Registered Office

208 2nd Flr Plot No A-1,

Madhuban Tower Shakarpur,

New Delhi - 110092

Tel: 91-11-42283003

Website: http://www.funnysoftwarelimited.com

Email: funny_soft@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Funny Software Private Limited was originally incorporated on July 13th, 2007. The Company was subsequently converted in to a Public Company and consequently name was changed to Funny Software Limited...
Read More

Reports by Funny Software Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Funny Software Ltd share price today?

The Funny Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Funny Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Funny Software Ltd is ₹0.74 Cr. as of 14 Jun ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Funny Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Funny Software Ltd is 37 and 0.03 as of 14 Jun ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Funny Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Funny Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Funny Software Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 14 Jun ‘21

What is the CAGR of Funny Software Ltd?

Funny Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -47.67%, 3 Years at -43.58%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -2.63%, 3 Month at -5.13% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Funny Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Funny Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.88 %

