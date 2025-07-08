Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.36
Prev. Close₹0.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.49
Day's High₹0.37
Day's Low₹0.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.74
P/E37
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
20.08
20.08
20.08
20.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.56
1.55
1.54
1.52
Net Worth
21.64
21.63
21.62
21.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.53
2.45
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-78.23
1.68
Raw materials
0
0
-0.51
-2.34
As % of sales
0
0
95.75
95.24
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.3
-0.34
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.08
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-1.01
1.98
0.12
7.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-78.23
1.68
Op profit growth
-15.16
-36.37
115.89
-766.6
EBIT growth
-60.67
-81.88
130.8
12.26
Net profit growth
-75.65
-82.02
153.59
9.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Deeksha Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjay Rathore
Whole-time Director
Ram Naresh
Independent Director
Roshan Tirkey
208 2nd Flr Plot No A-1,
Madhuban Tower Shakarpur,
New Delhi - 110092
Tel: 91-11-42283003
Website: http://www.funnysoftwarelimited.com
Email: funny_soft@yahoo.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Funny Software Private Limited was originally incorporated on July 13th, 2007. The Company was subsequently converted in to a Public Company and consequently name was changed to Funny Software Limited...
Read More
Reports by Funny Software Ltd
