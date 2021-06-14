Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.53
2.45
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-78.23
1.68
Raw materials
0
0
-0.51
-2.34
As % of sales
0
0
95.75
95.24
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.3
-0.34
-0.15
As % of sales
0
0
63.77
6.32
Other costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.38
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
71.39
11.63
Operating profit
-0.37
-0.44
-0.7
-0.32
OPM
0
0
-130.92
-13.2
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.38
0.46
0.78
0.37
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.08
0.03
Taxes
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
-51.79
-25.97
-25.36
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.01
0.06
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.01
0.06
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-75.65
-82.02
153.59
9.67
NPM
0
0
11.33
0.97
