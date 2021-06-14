iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Funny Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.37
(2.78%)
Jun 14, 2021|03:20:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Funny Software Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.53

2.45

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.23

1.68

Raw materials

0

0

-0.51

-2.34

As % of sales

0

0

95.75

95.24

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.3

-0.34

-0.15

As % of sales

0

0

63.77

6.32

Other costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.38

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

71.39

11.63

Operating profit

-0.37

-0.44

-0.7

-0.32

OPM

0

0

-130.92

-13.2

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.38

0.46

0.78

0.37

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.08

0.03

Taxes

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-51.79

-25.97

-25.36

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.01

0.06

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

0.06

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-75.65

-82.02

153.59

9.67

NPM

0

0

11.33

0.97

Funny Software : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Funny Software Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.