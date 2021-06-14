Funny Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
20.08
20.08
20.08
20.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.56
1.55
1.54
1.52
Net Worth
21.64
21.63
21.62
21.6
Minority Interest
Debt
1.73
2.25
2.66
0.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.37
23.88
24.28
21.99
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.73
0.23
0.23
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
22.29
23.61
23.97
21.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.34
4.44
4.55
4.96
Debtor Days
0
0
3,382.43
Other Current Assets
21.27
22.44
22.35
21.77
Sundry Creditors
-2.44
-2.44
-2.44
-2.44
Creditor Days
0
0
1,663.93
Other Current Liabilities
-0.88
-0.83
-0.49
-2.66
Cash
0.34
0.04
0.07
0.1
Total Assets
23.37
23.9
24.29
21.98
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.