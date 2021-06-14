iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Funny Software Ltd Balance Sheet

0.37
(2.78%)
Jun 14, 2021|03:20:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Funny Software Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

20.08

20.08

20.08

20.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.56

1.55

1.54

1.52

Net Worth

21.64

21.63

21.62

21.6

Minority Interest

Debt

1.73

2.25

2.66

0.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.37

23.88

24.28

21.99

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.73

0.23

0.23

0.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

22.29

23.61

23.97

21.63

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.34

4.44

4.55

4.96

Debtor Days

0

0

3,382.43

Other Current Assets

21.27

22.44

22.35

21.77

Sundry Creditors

-2.44

-2.44

-2.44

-2.44

Creditor Days

0

0

1,663.93

Other Current Liabilities

-0.88

-0.83

-0.49

-2.66

Cash

0.34

0.04

0.07

0.1

Total Assets

23.37

23.9

24.29

21.98

Funny Software : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Funny Software Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.