Funny Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.08
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-1.01
1.98
0.12
7.78
Other operating items
Operating
-1
1.98
0.18
7.79
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1
1.98
0.18
7.79
Equity raised
3.1
3.05
2.91
10.57
Investing
0.5
0
0
0
Financing
3.98
2.64
0.02
0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.57
7.68
3.12
19.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.