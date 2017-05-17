TO,

The Members of GALAXY CONSOLIDATED FINANCE LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GALAXY CONSOLIDATED FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position , financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017 and

(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit / loss for the year ended on that date

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2016("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We give in the Annexure A statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31/03/2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as 31/03/2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure - A to Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2017

1. a. The company is generally maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantities details and situation of fixed assets.

b. As per the information and explanations given to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals, and no discrepancy was noticed.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. As per the information and explanations given to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and book records are not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

3. In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the companies act 2013

4. In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us, the company has compiled with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits.

6. In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain books of accounts pursuant to the rules made by central government for the maintenance of cost record under section 148 of the act.

7. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess and any other applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and any other material dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable other than (name of tax which is due, period since....).

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no due on account of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

8. As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks and financial institutions during the year.

9. The company did not raise any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the order is not applicable.

10. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of audit, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examinations of the records of the company, the company has paid/provided for Managerial Remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the act. for.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examinations of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of all such transaction have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examinations of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully paid or partly paid convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examinations of the records of the company, Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3 (xv) of the order is not applicable.

16. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of

GALAXY CONSOLIDATED FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GALAXY CONSOLIDATED FINANCE LIMITED by shares ("The Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, S. Mandawat & Co. Chartered Accountant Firm Reg. No. :118330W Subhash K Mandawat Place: Ahmedabad Partner Date: 17/05/2017 Membership No. 102708

Reports under The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (CARO 2016) for the year ended on

31st March 2017

To,

The Members of GALAXY CONSOLIDATED FINANCE LIMITED

1. In Respect of Fixed Assets

a) There are no assets in the books of account of the company and therefore verification of the title deeds for the property is not required.

2. In Respect of Inventories

The company does not keep stock on hand being in trading business. Hence physical verification of Inventory is not required.

3. Compliance under section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013

The company has granted any loans (unsecured) to companies covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the companies Act-2013.

b) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans had been granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In the case of the loans granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest as stipulated.

d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to a body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

4. Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act , 2013

As per the records provided to us the company has not provided any loans and advances.

5. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder while accepting Deposits

The company has not accepted any Deposits, therefore this issue is not applicable.

6. Maintenance of cost records

The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. Deposit of Statutory Dues

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Provision for Taxation: 58081

b) As informed to us by the management there is no dispute with the revenue authorities for the taxses.

8. Repayment of Loans and Borrowings

Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank of debenture holders.

9. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan For which they Raised

The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer {including debt instruments) and term loans. Hence this clause is not applicable.

10. Reporting of Loans & advances-The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year.

11. Reporting of Fraud During the Year

Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us and subject to details given in our audit report, no such fraud noticed or reported during the year.

12. Managerial Remuneration

The Company has not provided for any Managerial Remuneration for the year.

13. Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio As per information and records available with us The company is not Nidhi Company.

14. Related party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act - 2013

Yes , All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

15. Compliance under section 42 of Companies Act - 2013 regarding Private placement of Shares or Debentures

The company has not made any private placement during the year and therefore this clause is not applicable.

16. Compliance under section 192 of Companies Act - 2013

Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

17. Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act.