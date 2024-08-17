Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹2.15
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.15
Day's Low₹2.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.31
0.31
0.32
0.32
Net Worth
1.21
1.21
1.22
1.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.87
0.02
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
7,013.46
16.76
122.1
-8.03
Raw materials
-1.8
0
0
0
As % of sales
96.03
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.01
0.03
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7,013.46
16.76
122.1
-8.03
Op profit growth
-208.12
-782.3
132.94
-3.63
EBIT growth
-202.63
-930.34
236.62
1.72
Net profit growth
-168.63
-1,048.09
328.51
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Niranjan Navratnmal
Managing Director
Ashok Thakarshi Patel
Independent Director
Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Reena Mahatma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Galaxy Consolidated Finance Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.