Galaxy Consolidated Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.31
0.31
0.32
0.32
Net Worth
1.21
1.21
1.22
1.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.21
1.21
1.22
1.22
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.22
1.18
1.18
1.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.44
1.19
1.19
1.19
Debtor Days
279.87
16,452.65
19,210.52
42,666.99
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
0
0
0
Creditor Days
46.64
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0
0.02
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
1.22
1.2
1.21
1.2
