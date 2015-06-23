iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Consolidated Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

2.15
(0%)
Jun 23, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.31

0.31

0.32

0.32

Net Worth

1.21

1.21

1.22

1.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.21

1.21

1.22

1.22

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.22

1.18

1.18

1.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.44

1.19

1.19

1.19

Debtor Days

279.87

16,452.65

19,210.52

42,666.99

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

0

0

0

Creditor Days

46.64

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0

0.02

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

1.22

1.2

1.21

1.2

