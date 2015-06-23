iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Consolidated Finance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.15
(0%)
Jun 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

1.87

0.02

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

7,013.46

16.76

122.1

-8.03

Raw materials

-1.8

0

0

0

As % of sales

96.03

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

0

0

0

As % of sales

2.07

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.33

136.03

93.83

94.11

Operating profit

0.01

0

0

0

OPM

0.54

-36.03

6.16

5.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-3.44

-9.97

-2.68

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-32.2

0

-9.44

-30.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-168.63

-1,048.09

328.51

0.7

NPM

0.35

-37.18

4.57

2.37

