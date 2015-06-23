Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.87
0.02
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
7,013.46
16.76
122.1
-8.03
Raw materials
-1.8
0
0
0
As % of sales
96.03
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
0
0
0
As % of sales
2.07
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.33
136.03
93.83
94.11
Operating profit
0.01
0
0
0
OPM
0.54
-36.03
6.16
5.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-3.44
-9.97
-2.68
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-32.2
0
-9.44
-30.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-168.63
-1,048.09
328.51
0.7
NPM
0.35
-37.18
4.57
2.37
