To

The Members of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Limited, which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (in) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) Except for the matter described in the Basis of emphasis on matters paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the generally accepted accounting principles in India. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in annexure “B”. Our Report express as unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company has no pending litigation which impact on its financial position in its financial statements. b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

For Banka & Banka Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number : 100979W

Sd/- CA. Pradeep Banka Partner Membership no. 038800 UDIN: 24038800BKAGDO2706 Place: Mumbai Date: 16/05/2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Limited.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipments.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) All property, plant and equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipments (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024. e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate and no discrepancies were noticed. b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable. iii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of Records, the aggregate amount during the year, and balances outstanding at the date with respect to guarantee and security are as follows.

(Rs. In Thousand)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 707.04 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 15,066.23 -

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees and loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted, investments were made, guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) In respect of the loan, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable. (d) In respect of the loan, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e ) There were no loans/advances in nature of loans which have fallen due during the year and were renewed/ extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) The loans granted during the year to related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand. Further there are no loans/advances in nature of loans which were granted during the year to promoters. iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and securities provided by it, as applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable. vii. The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has utilized the term loan for the purpose it was taken. d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the Company. f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company. x. a. The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company. b. During the year, company has made allotment of 7,75,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at Rs.14 each (including Premium of Rs.4) on Preferential basis and for the consideration of Rs. 1,08,50,000.

During the same year the company issued 17,75,000 share warrants, each convertible into or exchangeable for 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 /- each (‘Warrants) at a price of Rs. 14 including premium of Rs. 4 and received an amount aggregating to Rs. 62,12,500/- being 25% of the issue price per Warrant as upfront payment (“Warrant Subscription Price”).

Further, each Warrant, so allotted, is convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid- up equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 /- each within 18 months from the date of allotment of Warrants, in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2018, on Payment of the Balance consideration of Rs. 10.5 per Warrant, being 75% of the issue price per warrant from the allottee pursuant to exercise of conversion option against each such warrant.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records made available to us, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised balance kept in bank.

28 xi. a. No fraud / material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the cost auditor or secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. In our opinion the Company does not require an adequate internal audit system due to its size and the nature of its business and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv)(a) & (b) of the order is not applicable. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. a. The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company. b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3 (xvi) (d) are not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due, within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The threshold limit prescribed in provisions of section 135(1) of the Act is not crossed by the company. Hence, compliance under section 135(5) and section 135(6) are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For Banka & Banka Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number : 100979W

Sd/- CA. Pradeep Banka Partner Membership no. 038800 UDIN: 24038800BKAGDO2706 Place: Mumbai Date: 16/05/2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

GANGA PHARMACUTICALS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of GMT Pipes & Tubes Private Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”).

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the “Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial control with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Banka & Banka Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number : 100979W

Sd/- CA. Pradeep Banka Partner Membership no. 038800 UDIN: 24038800BKAGDO2706