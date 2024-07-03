iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

16.26
(-12.67%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.17
  • Day's High18
  • 52 Wk High27.1
  • Prev. Close18.62
  • Day's Low15
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)6.5
  • P/E162.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.29
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

15.17

Prev. Close

18.62

Turnover(Lac.)

6.5

Day's High

18

Day's Low

15

52 Week's High

27.1

52 Week's Low

15

Book Value

13.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.86

P/E

162.6

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.02%

Non-Promoter- 43.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.46

4.06

4.06

4.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.59

1.39

1.35

1.31

Net Worth

7.05

5.45

5.41

5.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.37

3.07

3.05

3.01

yoy growth (%)

-22.88

0.85

1.4

14.51

Raw materials

-1.23

-1.27

-1.15

-1.06

As % of sales

52.08

41.48

37.97

35.31

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.43

-0.43

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

0.25

0.12

0.1

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

0.35

0.27

-0.22

-0.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.88

0.85

1.4

14.51

Op profit growth

-91.96

21.96

2.83

1.79

EBIT growth

-53.42

23.04

-4.42

6.8

Net profit growth

-89.21

100.78

26.76

52.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.37

3.08

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2.37

3.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.17

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

SANJAY VYANKATESH KULKARNI

Managing Director & CEO

BHARAT BRIJMOHAN SHARMA

Whole-time Director

SRIJNA SHARMA

Independent Director

SACHIN CHANDRAKANT CHAVAN

Independent Director

CHETAN BHIKHUBHAI PATEL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Aug.94 and promoted by Brij Mohan Sharma. he Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in Pharmaceuticals & allied products (Ayurveda).In Apr.95, the company took over Ganga pharmaceuticals, a proprietory concern (owned by the same promoter), which was manufacturing and marketing ayurvedic products since the last two decades. The company which manufactures ayurvedic medicines, started commercial production in Apr.95. In Jul.96, it came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion programme involving setting up of a new manufacturing unit for the manufacture of ayurvedic medicines at Murbad, Maharashtra.The company which commenced exports in Jan.96, has marketing arrangements with parties located in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Italy, Romania and Russia to market its products in their respective regions.
Company FAQs

What is the Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹7.86 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 162.6 and 1.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹15 and ₹27.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.53%, 3 Years at 43.52%, 1 Year at -40.00%, 6 Month at -34.09%, 3 Month at 3.37% and 1 Month at -9.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.98 %

