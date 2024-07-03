Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹15.17
Prev. Close₹18.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.5
Day's High₹18
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹27.1
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹13.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.86
P/E162.6
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.46
4.06
4.06
4.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.59
1.39
1.35
1.31
Net Worth
7.05
5.45
5.41
5.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.37
3.07
3.05
3.01
yoy growth (%)
-22.88
0.85
1.4
14.51
Raw materials
-1.23
-1.27
-1.15
-1.06
As % of sales
52.08
41.48
37.97
35.31
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.43
-0.43
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.25
0.12
0.1
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
0.35
0.27
-0.22
-0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.88
0.85
1.4
14.51
Op profit growth
-91.96
21.96
2.83
1.79
EBIT growth
-53.42
23.04
-4.42
6.8
Net profit growth
-89.21
100.78
26.76
52.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.37
3.08
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.37
3.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
SANJAY VYANKATESH KULKARNI
Managing Director & CEO
BHARAT BRIJMOHAN SHARMA
Whole-time Director
SRIJNA SHARMA
Independent Director
SACHIN CHANDRAKANT CHAVAN
Independent Director
CHETAN BHIKHUBHAI PATEL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Aug.94 and promoted by Brij Mohan Sharma. he Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in Pharmaceuticals & allied products (Ayurveda).In Apr.95, the company took over Ganga pharmaceuticals, a proprietory concern (owned by the same promoter), which was manufacturing and marketing ayurvedic products since the last two decades. The company which manufactures ayurvedic medicines, started commercial production in Apr.95. In Jul.96, it came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion programme involving setting up of a new manufacturing unit for the manufacture of ayurvedic medicines at Murbad, Maharashtra.The company which commenced exports in Jan.96, has marketing arrangements with parties located in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Italy, Romania and Russia to market its products in their respective regions.
Read More
The Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹7.86 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 162.6 and 1.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹15 and ₹27.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.53%, 3 Years at 43.52%, 1 Year at -40.00%, 6 Month at -34.09%, 3 Month at 3.37% and 1 Month at -9.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.