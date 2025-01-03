Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.37
3.07
3.05
3.01
yoy growth (%)
-22.88
0.85
1.4
14.51
Raw materials
-1.23
-1.27
-1.15
-1.06
As % of sales
52.08
41.48
37.97
35.31
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.43
-0.43
-0.33
As % of sales
18.02
14.17
14.27
11.06
Other costs
-0.67
-0.97
-1.14
-1.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.58
31.79
37.37
43.39
Operating profit
0.03
0.38
0.31
0.3
OPM
1.3
12.55
10.38
10.23
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.24
-0.27
-0.31
Other income
0.25
0.16
0.14
0.15
Profit before tax
0.03
0.25
0.12
0.1
Taxes
-0.01
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
Tax rate
-45.57
-26
-25.74
-29.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.18
0.09
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.18
0.09
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.21
100.78
26.76
52.37
NPM
0.85
6.13
3.07
2.46
