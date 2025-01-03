iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.26
(-12.67%)
Jan 3, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.37

3.07

3.05

3.01

yoy growth (%)

-22.88

0.85

1.4

14.51

Raw materials

-1.23

-1.27

-1.15

-1.06

As % of sales

52.08

41.48

37.97

35.31

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.43

-0.43

-0.33

As % of sales

18.02

14.17

14.27

11.06

Other costs

-0.67

-0.97

-1.14

-1.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.58

31.79

37.37

43.39

Operating profit

0.03

0.38

0.31

0.3

OPM

1.3

12.55

10.38

10.23

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.24

-0.27

-0.31

Other income

0.25

0.16

0.14

0.15

Profit before tax

0.03

0.25

0.12

0.1

Taxes

-0.01

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

Tax rate

-45.57

-26

-25.74

-29.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.18

0.09

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.18

0.09

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-89.21

100.78

26.76

52.37

NPM

0.85

6.13

3.07

2.46

