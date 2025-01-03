Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.25
0.12
0.1
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
0.35
0.27
-0.22
-0.59
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
0.4
-0.18
-0.55
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.04
0.27
0.01
Free cash flow
0.33
0.44
0.08
-0.54
Equity raised
2.57
2.01
1.62
1.47
Investing
0
0.09
0
-0.5
Financing
0.68
-0.04
0.31
0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.59
2.5
2.02
0.77
