|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year Ended On September 302024 Approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
