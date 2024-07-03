iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Summary

17.59
(8.18%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:33:00 PM

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Aug.94 and promoted by Brij Mohan Sharma. he Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in Pharmaceuticals & allied products (Ayurveda).In Apr.95, the company took over Ganga pharmaceuticals, a proprietory concern (owned by the same promoter), which was manufacturing and marketing ayurvedic products since the last two decades. The company which manufactures ayurvedic medicines, started commercial production in Apr.95. In Jul.96, it came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion programme involving setting up of a new manufacturing unit for the manufacture of ayurvedic medicines at Murbad, Maharashtra.The company which commenced exports in Jan.96, has marketing arrangements with parties located in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Italy, Romania and Russia to market its products in their respective regions.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.