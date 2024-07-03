Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Aug.94 and promoted by Brij Mohan Sharma. he Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in Pharmaceuticals & allied products (Ayurveda).In Apr.95, the company took over Ganga pharmaceuticals, a proprietory concern (owned by the same promoter), which was manufacturing and marketing ayurvedic products since the last two decades. The company which manufactures ayurvedic medicines, started commercial production in Apr.95. In Jul.96, it came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion programme involving setting up of a new manufacturing unit for the manufacture of ayurvedic medicines at Murbad, Maharashtra.The company which commenced exports in Jan.96, has marketing arrangements with parties located in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Italy, Romania and Russia to market its products in their respective regions.