Garlon Polyfab Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.61
4.61
4.61
4.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.58
-6.56
-6.32
-6.3
Net Worth
-1.97
-1.95
-1.71
-1.69
Minority Interest
Debt
1.93
1.92
1.74
1.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
0.03
0.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.04
-0.02
0.02
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.07
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0
0
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
-0.04
-0.02
0.04
0.03
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.