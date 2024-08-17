Genera Agri Corp Ltd Summary

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. engages as a Horticulture Company having based in southern part of India. The Company was originally incorporated as Anand Lakshmi Finance Private Limited that carried on business as Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Genera Agri Corp once diversified into Bio Fuels to meet the Global Demand of Jatropha Cultivation and gradually transformed into Horticulture business by cultivating fruits and vegetables. At present, the Company is engaged into marketing and selling crops in domestic as well as international markets operative from Hyderabad.The Vizag based Anand Lakshmi Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited ocmpany on October 28, 1992 and converted into a public limited company on Feb 1994. The main promoters of the company are Mr. D.V.S. Anand and Mrs. D.V.S. Lakshmi and their close associates.The Company came out with a public issue of 750000 equity shares of Rs.10 each at par aggregating Rs 75 lacs to strengthen the capital base of the company by augmenting its long term resources.The Company floated a subsidiary by the name, M/s. Genera Agri Tanzania Ltd in Tanzania effective November 25, 2011.During the Year 2016-17 the company established 9 outlets for sale of fruits and vegetables in association with Agriculture Marketing Department of State Government of Telangana with the name Manakuragayalu and incurred a capital expenditure of Rs. 1,73,55,366/- for acquiring the assets in the units.