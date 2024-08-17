iifl-logo-icon 1
Genera Agri Corp Ltd Share Price

1.75
(-4.89%)
Jun 12, 2023|03:15:01 PM

Genera Agri Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.75

Prev. Close

1.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.75

Day's Low

1.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

13.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.57

P/E

175

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Genera Agri Corp Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Genera Agri Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Genera Agri Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.75%

Non-Promoter- 73.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genera Agri Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.96

2.9

2.81

2.54

Net Worth

11.96

11.9

11.81

11.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.36

12.28

15.08

14.16

yoy growth (%)

-48.18

-18.56

6.47

12.38

Raw materials

-5.51

-10.93

-12.01

-11.13

As % of sales

86.68

89.06

79.65

78.59

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.58

-1.26

-1.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0.11

0.22

0.2

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0.04

-0.06

Working capital

0.68

0.48

0.79

2.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.18

-18.56

6.47

12.38

Op profit growth

-16.58

-14.77

27.67

-100.63

EBIT growth

-11.69

-22.86

33.31

-100.38

Net profit growth

-26.34

-68.51

101.99

-100.24

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Genera Agri Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genera Agri Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

M Rajesh Naidu

Independent Director

Sandeep Kumar

Independent Director

N Seetarama Sastry

Director

M Kalpana Raj

Independent Director

Donepudi Dhanalaxmi

Company Secretary

Somya Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genera Agri Corp Ltd

Summary

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. engages as a Horticulture Company having based in southern part of India. The Company was originally incorporated as Anand Lakshmi Finance Private Limited that carried on business as Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Genera Agri Corp once diversified into Bio Fuels to meet the Global Demand of Jatropha Cultivation and gradually transformed into Horticulture business by cultivating fruits and vegetables. At present, the Company is engaged into marketing and selling crops in domestic as well as international markets operative from Hyderabad.The Vizag based Anand Lakshmi Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited ocmpany on October 28, 1992 and converted into a public limited company on Feb 1994. The main promoters of the company are Mr. D.V.S. Anand and Mrs. D.V.S. Lakshmi and their close associates.The Company came out with a public issue of 750000 equity shares of Rs.10 each at par aggregating Rs 75 lacs to strengthen the capital base of the company by augmenting its long term resources.The Company floated a subsidiary by the name, M/s. Genera Agri Tanzania Ltd in Tanzania effective November 25, 2011.During the Year 2016-17 the company established 9 outlets for sale of fruits and vegetables in association with Agriculture Marketing Department of State Government of Telangana with the name Manakuragayalu and incurred a capital expenditure of Rs. 1,73,55,366/- for acquiring the assets in the units.
