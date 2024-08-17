SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.75
Prev. Close₹1.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.75
Day's Low₹1.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.57
P/E175
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.96
2.9
2.81
2.54
Net Worth
11.96
11.9
11.81
11.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.36
12.28
15.08
14.16
yoy growth (%)
-48.18
-18.56
6.47
12.38
Raw materials
-5.51
-10.93
-12.01
-11.13
As % of sales
86.68
89.06
79.65
78.59
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.58
-1.26
-1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0.11
0.22
0.2
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0.04
-0.06
Working capital
0.68
0.48
0.79
2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.18
-18.56
6.47
12.38
Op profit growth
-16.58
-14.77
27.67
-100.63
EBIT growth
-11.69
-22.86
33.31
-100.38
Net profit growth
-26.34
-68.51
101.99
-100.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
M Rajesh Naidu
Independent Director
Sandeep Kumar
Independent Director
N Seetarama Sastry
Director
M Kalpana Raj
Independent Director
Donepudi Dhanalaxmi
Company Secretary
Somya Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Genera Agri Corp Ltd
Summary
Genera Agri Corp Ltd. engages as a Horticulture Company having based in southern part of India. The Company was originally incorporated as Anand Lakshmi Finance Private Limited that carried on business as Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Genera Agri Corp once diversified into Bio Fuels to meet the Global Demand of Jatropha Cultivation and gradually transformed into Horticulture business by cultivating fruits and vegetables. At present, the Company is engaged into marketing and selling crops in domestic as well as international markets operative from Hyderabad.The Vizag based Anand Lakshmi Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited ocmpany on October 28, 1992 and converted into a public limited company on Feb 1994. The main promoters of the company are Mr. D.V.S. Anand and Mrs. D.V.S. Lakshmi and their close associates.The Company came out with a public issue of 750000 equity shares of Rs.10 each at par aggregating Rs 75 lacs to strengthen the capital base of the company by augmenting its long term resources.The Company floated a subsidiary by the name, M/s. Genera Agri Tanzania Ltd in Tanzania effective November 25, 2011.During the Year 2016-17 the company established 9 outlets for sale of fruits and vegetables in association with Agriculture Marketing Department of State Government of Telangana with the name Manakuragayalu and incurred a capital expenditure of Rs. 1,73,55,366/- for acquiring the assets in the units.
Read More
