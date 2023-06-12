Genera Agri Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.96
2.9
2.81
2.54
Net Worth
11.96
11.9
11.81
11.54
Minority Interest
Debt
11.92
11.45
11.38
10.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.06
0.06
0.17
Total Liabilities
23.95
23.41
23.25
22.08
Fixed Assets
1.8
1.9
2.02
1.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.91
21.35
21.03
19.82
Inventories
0
0.01
0.07
0.61
Inventory Days
0
0.29
1.69
15.71
Sundry Debtors
7.42
6.77
5.22
4.22
Debtor Days
425.6
201.2
126.33
108.74
Other Current Assets
16.79
16.84
18.21
17.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.23
-1.35
-1.52
-1.63
Creditor Days
70.55
40.12
36.78
42
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.92
-0.95
-0.58
Cash
0.23
0.16
0.19
0.64
Total Assets
23.94
23.41
23.24
22.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.