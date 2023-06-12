iifl-logo-icon 1
Genera Agri Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.75
(-4.89%)
Jun 12, 2023|03:15:01 PM

Genera Agri Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0.11

0.22

0.2

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0.04

-0.06

Working capital

0.68

0.48

0.79

2.09

Other operating items

Operating

0.64

0.43

0.93

2.09

Capital expenditure

-0.1

-0.26

-5.22

0.04

Free cash flow

0.54

0.17

-4.28

2.13

Equity raised

5.79

5.62

5.08

4.81

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.47

21.59

21.67

18.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.81

27.39

22.47

25.82

