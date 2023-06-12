Genera Agri Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0.11
0.22
0.2
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0.04
-0.06
Working capital
0.68
0.48
0.79
2.09
Other operating items
Operating
0.64
0.43
0.93
2.09
Capital expenditure
-0.1
-0.26
-5.22
0.04
Free cash flow
0.54
0.17
-4.28
2.13
Equity raised
5.79
5.62
5.08
4.81
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.47
21.59
21.67
18.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.81
27.39
22.47
25.82
