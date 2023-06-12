iifl-logo-icon 1
Genera Agri Corp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.75
(-4.89%)
Jun 12, 2023|03:15:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.36

12.28

15.08

14.16

yoy growth (%)

-48.18

-18.56

6.47

12.38

Raw materials

-5.51

-10.93

-12.01

-11.13

As % of sales

86.68

89.06

79.65

78.59

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.58

-1.26

-1.25

As % of sales

4.51

4.73

8.4

8.83

Other costs

-0.27

-0.41

-1.39

-1.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.31

3.4

9.26

10.34

Operating profit

0.28

0.34

0.4

0.31

OPM

4.49

2.78

2.66

2.22

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.09

-0.05

0

Other income

1.9

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.09

0.11

0.22

0.2

Taxes

-0.03

-0.03

0.04

-0.06

Tax rate

-33.66

-29.99

18.4

-34.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.08

0.26

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.08

0.26

0.13

yoy growth (%)

-26.34

-68.51

101.99

-100.24

NPM

0.96

0.67

1.75

0.92

