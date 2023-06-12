Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.36
12.28
15.08
14.16
yoy growth (%)
-48.18
-18.56
6.47
12.38
Raw materials
-5.51
-10.93
-12.01
-11.13
As % of sales
86.68
89.06
79.65
78.59
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.58
-1.26
-1.25
As % of sales
4.51
4.73
8.4
8.83
Other costs
-0.27
-0.41
-1.39
-1.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.31
3.4
9.26
10.34
Operating profit
0.28
0.34
0.4
0.31
OPM
4.49
2.78
2.66
2.22
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.09
-0.05
0
Other income
1.9
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
0.09
0.11
0.22
0.2
Taxes
-0.03
-0.03
0.04
-0.06
Tax rate
-33.66
-29.99
18.4
-34.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.08
0.26
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.08
0.26
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-26.34
-68.51
101.99
-100.24
NPM
0.96
0.67
1.75
0.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.