|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.62
-20.47
Op profit growth
-79.64
-51.58
EBIT growth
-83.17
-52.61
Net profit growth
-83.4
-52.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.18
12.61
20.71
EBIT margin
3.31
12.07
20.27
Net profit margin
3.25
12.03
20.18
RoCE
2.12
13.63
RoNW
0.57
3.77
RoA
0.52
3.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.74
10.5
22.15
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.27
10.03
21.63
Book value per share
76.45
74.71
64.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.51
P/CEPS
7.52
P/B
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
7.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.61
-0.33
-0.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
160.18
74.67
Inventory days
75.58
48.71
Creditor days
-31.55
-23.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,669.89
0
-1,096.02
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.09
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
3.41
0.66
0.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.82
-57.56
-19.9
Employee costs
-3.18
-3.95
-4.37
Other costs
-16.8
-25.85
-54.99
