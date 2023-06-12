iifl-logo-icon 1
Genera Agri Corp Ltd Key Ratios

1.75
(-4.89%)
Jun 12, 2023|03:15:01 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.62

-20.47

Op profit growth

-79.64

-51.58

EBIT growth

-83.17

-52.61

Net profit growth

-83.4

-52.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.18

12.61

20.71

EBIT margin

3.31

12.07

20.27

Net profit margin

3.25

12.03

20.18

RoCE

2.12

13.63

RoNW

0.57

3.77

RoA

0.52

3.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.74

10.5

22.15

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.27

10.03

21.63

Book value per share

76.45

74.71

64.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.51

P/CEPS

7.52

P/B

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

7.7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.61

-0.33

-0.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

160.18

74.67

Inventory days

75.58

48.71

Creditor days

-31.55

-23.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1,669.89

0

-1,096.02

Net debt / equity

0.1

0.09

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

3.41

0.66

0.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.82

-57.56

-19.9

Employee costs

-3.18

-3.95

-4.37

Other costs

-16.8

-25.85

-54.99

