To The Members of Gloster Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gloster Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

2. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder including the accounting standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016, and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016’, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

10. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure A.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at March 31, 2016 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 30;

ii) The Company has made provisions as at March 31, 2016 as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for materials foreseeable losses if any, on derivative contracts – Refer Note 34 to the financial statements and there are no long term contracts outstanding as at March 31, 2016.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts,

required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company

during the year ended March 31, 2016.

For Lovelock & Lewes Firm Registration Number: 301056E Chartered Accountants Sunit Kumar Basu Place: Kolkata Partner Date: May 14, 2016 Membership Number 55000

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 10 (f) of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of Gloster Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2016

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gloster Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design,implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and eficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reffect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Lovelock & Lewes Firm Registration Number: 301056E Chartered Accountants Sunit Kumar Basu Place: Kolkata Partner Date: May 14, 2016 Membership Number 55000

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 9 of the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of Gloster Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2016

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of four years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 12 on fixed assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii), (iii) (a), (iii) (b) and (iii) (c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where, pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been specified under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of wealth-tax, service-tax,duty of customs and excise duty, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, cess as at March 31, 2016 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( Rs ) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 West Bengal VAT 14,42,916 2007-08 Appellate & Revisional Board Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 8,41,751 2007-08 Appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 West Bengal VAT 21,61,019 2008-09 Appellate & Revisional Board Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 6,94,675 2008-09 Appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 West Bengal VAT 17,34,219 2009-10 Appellate & Revisional Board Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( Rs ) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 15,54,342 2009-10 Appellate & Revisional Board West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 West Bengal VAT 22,26,350 2010-11 Additional Commissioner Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 38,83,904 2010-11 Additional Commissioner West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 West Bengal VAT 29,85,287 2011-12 Appellate Forum Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 75,40,895 2011-12 Appellate Forum West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 West Bengal VAT 53,51,845 2012-13 Appellate Forum Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 1,47,96,067 2012-13 Appellate Forum

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any banks as at balance sheet date. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institutions or government nor has issued any debentures as at the balance sheet date.

ix. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public off er or further public off er (including debt instruments) and term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its off cers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the Management.

xi. TheCompanyhaspaid/providedformanagerialremuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.