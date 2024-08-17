iifl-logo-icon 1
Gloster Ltd Merged Share Price

710
(0.01%)
Apr 24, 2018|03:29:38 PM

Gloster Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

715

Prev. Close

709.95

Turnover(Lac.)

9.08

Day's High

715

Day's Low

687.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

339.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

743.15

P/E

17.12

EPS

41.46

Divi. Yield

0.27

Gloster Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Gloster Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Gloster Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:31 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.72%

Non-Promoter- 22.16%

Institutions: 22.16%

Non-Institutions: 11.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gloster Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

10.47

5.23

5.23

5.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

364.94

324.36

357.49

388.93

Net Worth

375.41

329.59

362.72

394.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

463.16

503.72

427.1

325.42

yoy growth (%)

-8.05

17.93

31.24

-3.15

Raw materials

-212.32

-264.21

-232.45

-167.28

As % of sales

45.84

52.45

54.42

51.4

Employee costs

-84.54

-83.89

-81.94

-64.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

51.33

36.92

20.11

20.19

Depreciation

-31.28

-7.8

-9.12

-7.54

Tax paid

-17.29

-12.28

-6.87

-6.11

Working capital

-22

42.73

-2.25

-8.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.93

31.24

-3.15

-2.94

Op profit growth

87.24

27.65

2.16

-28.01

EBIT growth

33.43

64.18

-1.98

-26.24

Net profit growth

38.17

86.16

-6.02

-30.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

491.5

422.13

324.41

331.45

342.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

491.5

422.13

324.41

331.45

342.05

Other Operating Income

12.23

4.98

4.86

4.55

4.17

Other Income

15.27

13.42

6.58

5.21

2.76

Gloster Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gloster Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Hemant Bangur

Independent Director

Nandita Sen

Independent Director

Prabir Ray

Managing Director

D C Baheti

Company Secretary

Ajay Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

K Mahapatra

Independent Director

S N Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gloster Ltd Merged

Summary

The Kolkata based Gloster Jute Mills Ltd., is engaged in the business of manufacturing Jute Goods. In 2000-01, the company completed the balancing and modernisation of plant & machinery at a cost of Rs.79.42 lacs. The company is also reviving the possibility of setting up a captive power plant to minimise the power cost.During 2001-02 the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1.
