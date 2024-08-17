Summary

The Kolkata based Gloster Jute Mills Ltd., is engaged in the business of manufacturing Jute Goods. In 2000-01, the company completed the balancing and modernisation of plant & machinery at a cost of Rs.79.42 lacs. The company is also reviving the possibility of setting up a captive power plant to minimise the power cost.During 2001-02 the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Read More