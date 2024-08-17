SectorTextiles
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.47
5.23
5.23
5.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
364.94
324.36
357.49
388.93
Net Worth
375.41
329.59
362.72
394.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
463.16
503.72
427.1
325.42
yoy growth (%)
-8.05
17.93
31.24
-3.15
Raw materials
-212.32
-264.21
-232.45
-167.28
As % of sales
45.84
52.45
54.42
51.4
Employee costs
-84.54
-83.89
-81.94
-64.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
51.33
36.92
20.11
20.19
Depreciation
-31.28
-7.8
-9.12
-7.54
Tax paid
-17.29
-12.28
-6.87
-6.11
Working capital
-22
42.73
-2.25
-8.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.93
31.24
-3.15
-2.94
Op profit growth
87.24
27.65
2.16
-28.01
EBIT growth
33.43
64.18
-1.98
-26.24
Net profit growth
38.17
86.16
-6.02
-30.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
491.5
422.13
324.41
331.45
342.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
491.5
422.13
324.41
331.45
342.05
Other Operating Income
12.23
4.98
4.86
4.55
4.17
Other Income
15.27
13.42
6.58
5.21
2.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Hemant Bangur
Independent Director
Nandita Sen
Independent Director
Prabir Ray
Managing Director
D C Baheti
Company Secretary
Ajay Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
K Mahapatra
Independent Director
S N Bhattacharya
Reports by Gloster Ltd Merged
Summary
The Kolkata based Gloster Jute Mills Ltd., is engaged in the business of manufacturing Jute Goods. In 2000-01, the company completed the balancing and modernisation of plant & machinery at a cost of Rs.79.42 lacs. The company is also reviving the possibility of setting up a captive power plant to minimise the power cost.During 2001-02 the company issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1.
