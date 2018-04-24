iifl-logo-icon 1
Gloster Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

710
(0.01%)
Apr 24, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

463.16

503.72

427.1

325.42

yoy growth (%)

-8.05

17.93

31.24

-3.15

Raw materials

-212.32

-264.21

-232.45

-167.28

As % of sales

45.84

52.45

54.42

51.4

Employee costs

-84.54

-83.89

-81.94

-64.66

As % of sales

18.25

16.65

19.18

19.87

Other costs

-82.73

-86.03

-75.54

-64.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.86

17.07

17.68

19.77

Operating profit

83.55

69.59

37.16

29.11

OPM

18.04

13.81

8.7

8.94

Depreciation

-31.76

-31.28

-7.8

-9.12

Interest expense

-1.19

-3.41

-4.11

-4.88

Other income

14.6

16.44

11.67

5

Profit before tax

65.2

51.33

36.92

20.11

Taxes

-23.91

-17.29

-12.28

-6.87

Tax rate

-36.68

-33.68

-33.26

-34.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

41.28

34.04

24.64

13.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

41.28

34.04

24.64

13.23

yoy growth (%)

21.25

38.17

86.16

-6.02

NPM

8.91

6.75

5.76

4.06

