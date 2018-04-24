Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
463.16
503.72
427.1
325.42
yoy growth (%)
-8.05
17.93
31.24
-3.15
Raw materials
-212.32
-264.21
-232.45
-167.28
As % of sales
45.84
52.45
54.42
51.4
Employee costs
-84.54
-83.89
-81.94
-64.66
As % of sales
18.25
16.65
19.18
19.87
Other costs
-82.73
-86.03
-75.54
-64.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.86
17.07
17.68
19.77
Operating profit
83.55
69.59
37.16
29.11
OPM
18.04
13.81
8.7
8.94
Depreciation
-31.76
-31.28
-7.8
-9.12
Interest expense
-1.19
-3.41
-4.11
-4.88
Other income
14.6
16.44
11.67
5
Profit before tax
65.2
51.33
36.92
20.11
Taxes
-23.91
-17.29
-12.28
-6.87
Tax rate
-36.68
-33.68
-33.26
-34.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
41.28
34.04
24.64
13.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
41.28
34.04
24.64
13.23
yoy growth (%)
21.25
38.17
86.16
-6.02
NPM
8.91
6.75
5.76
4.06
