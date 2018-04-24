Gloster Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.47
5.23
5.23
5.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
364.94
324.36
357.49
388.93
Net Worth
375.41
329.59
362.72
394.16
Minority Interest
Debt
35.01
83.46
39.8
56.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.84
4.59
4.3
6.01
Total Liabilities
415.26
417.64
406.82
456.62
Fixed Assets
264.41
260.36
307.18
349.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.36
45.39
30.62
34.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.81
4.02
3.58
2.94
Networking Capital
82.45
103.76
60.55
65.84
Inventories
80.34
99.48
68.07
67.61
Inventory Days
58.21
85.01
76.34
73.44
Sundry Debtors
19.59
25.53
17.68
14.75
Debtor Days
14.19
21.81
19.83
16.02
Other Current Assets
28.42
25.45
9.69
17.88
Sundry Creditors
-4.43
-6.72
-4.86
-2.86
Creditor Days
3.2
5.74
5.45
3.1
Other Current Liabilities
-41.47
-39.98
-30.03
-31.54
Cash
2.24
4.11
4.88
3.47
Total Assets
415.27
417.64
406.81
456.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.