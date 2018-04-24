iifl-logo-icon 1
Gloster Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Apr 24, 2018

Gloster Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

51.33

36.92

20.11

20.19

Depreciation

-31.28

-7.8

-9.12

-7.54

Tax paid

-17.29

-12.28

-6.87

-6.11

Working capital

-22

42.73

-2.25

-8.17

Other operating items

Operating

-19.23

59.56

1.86

-1.63

Capital expenditure

4.75

-104.56

9.37

-1.24

Free cash flow

-14.48

-44.99

11.23

-2.87

Equity raised

667

660.34

736.32

778.34

Investing

16.97

14.77

-3.99

7.03

Financing

9.31

43.66

-17.79

3.02

Dividends paid

6.5

3.14

3.14

3.14

Net in cash

685.3

676.92

728.91

788.66

