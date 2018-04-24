Gloster Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
51.33
36.92
20.11
20.19
Depreciation
-31.28
-7.8
-9.12
-7.54
Tax paid
-17.29
-12.28
-6.87
-6.11
Working capital
-22
42.73
-2.25
-8.17
Other operating items
Operating
-19.23
59.56
1.86
-1.63
Capital expenditure
4.75
-104.56
9.37
-1.24
Free cash flow
-14.48
-44.99
11.23
-2.87
Equity raised
667
660.34
736.32
778.34
Investing
16.97
14.77
-3.99
7.03
Financing
9.31
43.66
-17.79
3.02
Dividends paid
6.5
3.14
3.14
3.14
Net in cash
685.3
676.92
728.91
788.66
No Record Found
