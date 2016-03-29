TO THE MEMBERS

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the Twenty Fourth Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2016.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The highlights of the financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2016 are as under:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year Ended 31.3.2016 Year Ended 31.3.2015 Year Ended 31.3.2016 Year Ended 31.3.2015 Revenue from operations 42,710.70 32,542.33 42,710.70 32,927.14 Total Expenses 38,994.11 29,630.99 38,995.81 30,016.75 Operating Profit Before Depreciation & Finance Costs 3,716.59 2,911.34 3,714.89 2,910.39 Finance Costs 411.50 488.01 478.97 488.63 Depreciation/Amortization 780.03 912.50 780.03 912.50 Operating Profit After Depreciation & Finance Costs 2,525.06 1,510.83 2,455.89 1,509.26 Other Income 1,167.13 500.55 1,342.46 657.84 Gross Profit before Tax & Exceptional Items 3,692.19 2,011.38 3,798.35 2,167.10 Tax Expense (including Deferred Tax) 1,228.17 687.83 1,246.93 711.57 Profit for the year 2,464.02 1,323.55 2,551.42 1,455.53 Balance brought forward from previous year 423.20 495.55 677.05 617.42 Amount available for appropriation 2,887.22 1,819.10 3,228.47 2,072.95 Appropriations: Provision for Proposed Dividend 314.01 314.01 314.01 314.01 Dividend Tax 63.92 63.92 63.92 63.92 Transfer to General Reserve 2,000.00 800.00 2,000.00 800.00 Adjustment on evaluation of useful life of Fixed Assets – 217.97 – 217.97 Balance carried forward 509.29 423.20 850.54 677.05

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

Your Directors are pleased to recommend for your approval a dividend of 30% i.e Rs 3/- per equity share for the year ended 31st March, 2016 after taking into consideration the Bonus Issue passed by the shareholders vide Postal Ballot on 11th May, 2016. The total outflow for dividend will be Rs 377.93 lakhs including Rs 63.92 lakhs by way of dividend tax.

During the year under review, a sum of Rs 2,000 lakhs was transferred to General Reserve.

BONUS

During the last few years, there has been an impressive growth in the performance of the Company and consequently significant additions have been made to the free reserves. Therefore, your Directors have recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share to be issued for every one equity share of face value of Rs 10/-held by the members at their meeting held on 29.03.2016. The members of the Company have approved the same through postal ballot process . The Bonus Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with existing fully paid up equity shares.

OPERATIONS & STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The production during the year under review has been 49,158 MT in comparison to 44,752 MT in the previous year resulting in a growth of 9.85%. Sales & Turnover for the year under review stood at 48,604 MT & Rs 42,212.88 lakhs as against 45,151 MT & Rs 32,056.02 lakhs in the previous year resulting in an increase of 7.65% & 31.68% respectively.

During the year net Profit of the Company stood at Rs 2,464.02 lakhs as against Rs 1,323.55 lakhs registering an increase of 86.17% over last year due to better pricing and operational eficiencies. The current financial year i.e. 2016-17 is expected to be normal. First half of the financial year 2015-16 was dificult for the jute industry with sluggish demand from Government, sugar industry and other quarters. The second half of the year witnessed an unprecedented increase in the prices due to short supply of raw-material of raw jute resulting in the OFF ce of Jute Commissioner to put in place various control measures to ensure equal distribution of available raw jute.

The initial forecast of raw jute crop in the forthcoming jute season seems to be very good due to better sowing and expected good monsoon. The prices of raw jute in the current jute season are likely to be firm at the beginning with a sharp correction in prices as fresh arrivals from the new crop hits the market.

EXPORTS

Your Company’s continuous thrust on developing new products and new overseas market and aggressive efforts have helped increase its export performance from Rs 8,919.91 lakhs in the year 2014-15 to Rs 10,632.88 lakhs in the year 2015-16 i.e increase by 19.20%. Your Directors are hopeful of a good export performance during the current financial year also.

MODERNIZATION

Your Company believes in sustainable development and continues to maintain its thrust on modernization and diversification. The 5th Phase of modernization is completed and the Company has taken up the 6th Phase of modernization.

CREDIT RATING

Various bank facilities of the Company are rated by CRISIL Limited based on Basel II norms followed by the banks under the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India. During the year ratings for all existing & proposed bank facilities have been reviewed and rated by CRISIL Limited.

CRISIL has reafirmed its rating for long-term bank facilities to CRISIL A/Stable and for short-term bank facilities to CRISIL A1.

The rating afirmation reffects the consistency in Company’s business risk proff le marked by sustained scale of operations and Profitability.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION BETWEEN "THE COMPANY" AND KETTLEWELL BULLEN & COMPANY LIMITED

During the year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th March, 2016 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of the Company with Kettlewell Bullen & Company Limited in terms of the provisions of Section 391 to 394 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 & Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable with effect from the Appointment Date i.e. 1st January, 2015. As the Scheme will come into effect after the approval from the statutory authorities, shareholders and court, with effect from the Appointment Date, no effects of the above Scheme of Amalgamation has been recognized in the financial statements.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Gloster Lifestyle Limited and Gloster Specialities Limited continue to be wholly owned subsidiaries of your Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Accounting Standard-21 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the Company include the financial statement of its subsidiaries.

Furrther, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of subsidiaries of the Company in the prescribed Form AOC 1 is attached with this Report.

The Annual accounts of the subsidiary companies and other related detailed information will be kept at the Registered OFF ce of the Company and also at the Registered OFF ce of the subsidiary company and will be available to the investors seeking information at any time during the working hours of the Company except Saturday. Further as per section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of each of the subsidiaries are available at www.glosterjute.com/ Acctssubco.html. A Policy has been formulated for determining the Material Subsidiaries of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). The said Policy has been posted on the Companys website at the weblink www.glosterjute.com/ documents/PDMS/pdf.

PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Gloster Lifestyle Limited

The Gross revenue of the Company stood at Rs 87.79 lakhs (Previous Year Rs 269.12 lakhs). Profit after tax for the year stood at Rs 42.95 lakhs (Previous Year Rs 64.24 lakhs).

Gloster Specialities Limited

The Gross revenue of the Company stood at Rs 89.07 lakhs (Previous Year Rs 271.86 lakhs). Profit after tax for the year stood at Rs 44.46 lakhs (Previous Year Rs 66.65 lakhs).

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (accounts) Rules, 2014 forms part of the Annual Report and are reffected in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, as required under the Listing Regulation, Report is attached as Annexure –I and forms part of this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has been practicing the principles of good corporate governance over the years and lays strong emphasis on transparency, accountability and integrity. As per Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, the detailed report on Corporate Governance and a certificate from the practising Company Secretary, confirming compliance with the requirements of the Corporate Governance is separately attached and forms part of this Annual Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2016 stood at Rs 523.34 lakhs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with or without difierential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. As on 31st March, 2016, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2016, five Board Meetings were held on 16.05.2015, 13.08.2015, 06.11.2015, 12.02.2016 and 29.03.2016. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2015-16 forms part of Corporate Governance Report.

MEETINGS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During the financial year 2015-16, the Independent Directors met separately on 12th February, 2016, and inter-alia discussed the following:

Evaluation of performance of Non- Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole.

Evaluation of performance of the Executive Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

Evaluation of the quality, contents and timelines of flow of information between the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors have evaluated its own effectiveness for the financial year 2015-16 along with that of its various committees and details of such evaluation has been mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Audit Committee: The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report. There has been no instance where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The composition and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The composition and terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship committee has been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report.

The details pertaining to Audit Committee, Nomination &

Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder’s Relationship Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Directors express their profound grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Shri Gopal Das Bangur (DIN 00040856), Executive Chairman of the Company on 8th June,2016. His demise is a great loss to your Company. Your Directors pay their respectful homage and tribute to this extraordinary human being, a great leader and an iconic industrialist.

During the year, Shri Hemant Bangur (DIN 00040903) was appointed as Managing Director designated as Executive Chairman of the Company for a period of three years with effect from 1st September, 2015 in the Board meeting held on 13th August, 2015. The said appointment was subsequently approved by the Members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 26th September, 2015. The off ce of Shri Hemant Bangur shall be liable to retire by rotation.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Company’s Articles of Association Shri Hemant Bangur, Executive Chairman (DIN 00040903) retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible off ers himself for re-appointment.

As per the provisions of Section 149(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has one Woman Director on its Board.

The independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

A Formal Letter setting out the terms and conditions of appointment has been issued to all the Independent Directors as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulation. The same has been hosted on the Company’s website and can be accessed at http://www.glosterjute.com/ documents/appntdir.pdf.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors, as specified in section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules 2014.

A brief resume of the Directors seeking appointment/ re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is incorporated in the Notice calling the said meeting.

During the year the Company had four Key Managerial Personnel – Shri Gopal Das Bangur, Executive Chairman upto 7th June, 2016, Shri Hemant Bangur, Executive Chairman (w.e.f. 1st September, 2016), Shri Dharam Chand Baheti, Managing Director, Shri Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Company Secretary and Shri Shankar Lal Kedia, CFO.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated a policy relating to the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Managerial Personnel. The philosophy for remuneration is based on the commitment of fostering a culture of leadership with trust. The remuneration policy has been prepared pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Nomination & Remuneration Policy is attached as Annexure-II and forms part of this report.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME

The Independent Directors have been familiarized with the nature of operations of the Company & the industry in which it operates, business model of the Company. The details of familiarization programme have been posted in the website of the Company and can be accessed at http://www.glosterjute. com/documents/FPID.pdf.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary mechanism, for employees to report concerns about unethical behavior or suspected fraud in violation of Company’s Code of Conduct or any other point of concern. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors to avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The policy has been uploaded in the website of the Company and can be accessed at http://www.glosterjute.com/documents/WBPolicy.pdf.

RELATED PARTY TRASACTIONS

The contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties during the financial year under reporting were in ordinary course of business and were negotiated on an arms’ length basis with the intention to further the Company’s interest. No material Contracts or arrangement with related parties were entered into during the year under review. There are no material related party transactions during the year under review with the Promoters, Directors or Key

Managerial Personnel. Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form No. AOC – 2 in terms of section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also to the Board for approval. Where required, prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive in nature and the corresponding actual transactions become a subject of review at subsequent Audit Committee Meetings.

The policy on Related Party Transactions has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at http://www.glosterjute.com/documents/RPTPolicy.pdf.

The details of the transactions with related parties during 2015-16 are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis--vis the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of your Company has constituted a CSR Committee and has simultaneously approved and adopted a CSR policy based on the recommendations of the CSR Committee. The said policy is available on the website of your Company and can be accessed at http://www.glosterjute. com/documents/CSRPolicy.pdf.

As on 31st March, 2016 the Committee consists of four Members, comprising:

Name of the Members Category Shri Hemant Bangur Executive Chairman Shri Dharam Chand Baheti Managing Director Smt Nandita Sen Independent Director Shri Krutibas Mahapatra Independent Director

The Report on CSR activities as required under Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure III and forms part of this Report.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has effective internal controls in place which are constantly reviewed. The Company’s internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and operations. Detailed procedures are in place to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss.

The Internal Audit is carried on by M/s. S.S. Kothari & Co. Chartered Accountants. The Internal Audit function gives thrust to test and review controls and systems that are in place. The Audit Committee of the Board also reviews the Internal Audit functions

The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the Internal Audit Report and corrective actions taken on the findings are also reported to the Audit Committee.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The main aim of risk management is to identify, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risks for the business. The Company has been addressing various risks impacting the Company through a Risk Management procedure in place. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

AUDITORS & AUDITOR’S REPORT

The members had at the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on 6th September 2014, approved the appointment of Messrs Lovelock & Lewes, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 301056E) as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of 22nd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The said appointment of the Statutory Auditors would be proposed for ratification at the ensuing Annual General Meeting

The Auditor’s Report on the financial statements for the year 2015-16 does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

COST AUDITORS

The Board of Directors have appointed M/s D. Radhakrishnan & Co. Cost Accountants as Cost Auditors for conducting the audit of cost records of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.

In accordance with section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for the financial year 2016-17 would be placed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for ratification.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s. M K B & Associates, Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2015-16. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016 is attached as Annexure IV and forms part of this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual return pursuant to Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure V and forms part of this Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO.

Information required under section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure VI and forms part of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure VII A and forms part of this Report.

The details of employees who are in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure VIIB and forms part of this Report.

DEPOSITS

Your company has not accepted deposits from public as envisaged under Section 73 to 76 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of provisions of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 your Directors confirm that :

i) In the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable Standards have been followed and that there are no material departures;

ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of Affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit of the Company for that period;

iii) The Directors have taken proper and suficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls for the Company which are adequate and are operating effectively;

vi) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

TheCompanyisconsciousoftheimportanceofenvironmentally clean and safe operations. The Company’s policy requires the conduct of all operations in such manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirements for environment protection and conservation of natural resources to the extent possible.

TRADE RELATIONS

The Board desires to place on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation that the Company has received from suppliers, brokers, customers and others associated with the Company as its enterprise partners. The Company has always looked upon them as partners in its progress and has happily shared with them rewards of growth. It will be Company’s endeavor to build and nurture strong links with trade, based on mutuality, respect and co-operation with each other.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

As the members are aware, your Company’s shares are tradable compulsorily in electronic form. In view of the numerous advantages off ered by the Depository system, members are requested to avail of the facility of dematerialization of the Company’s shares either in National Securities Depository Ltd or Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION &REDRESSAL) ACT 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at work place and has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder for prevention, prohibition and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. During the year, no complaint was lodged with the Internal Complaints Committee.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by the employees at all levels but for whose hard work, solidarity, and support, your Company’s achievements would not have been possible. Your Directors also wish to thank its customers, brokers dealers, agents, suppliers, investors and bankers for their continued support and faith reposed in the Company.

The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain at the forefront of the industry despite increased competition from several existing and new players.

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank all investors, customers, vendors, bankers, regulatory and government authorities, depositories and stock exchanges for their continued support and faith reposed in the Company.