Golden Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

23
(-13.53%)
Jun 17, 2019|03:08:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

3.18

3.18

3.18

3.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.12

0.04

0.03

0.02

Net Worth

3.3

3.22

3.21

3.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0.28

0.34

0.34

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.58

3.56

3.55

3.31

Fixed Assets

0.14

0.14

0.06

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.04

3.04

3.04

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.35

0.37

0.31

3.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.05

0.21

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.41

0.42

0.3

3.11

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.04

-0.08

Cash

0.05

0

0.14

0

Total Assets

3.58

3.55

3.55

3.3

