Golden Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
3.18
3.18
3.18
3.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.12
0.04
0.03
0.02
Net Worth
3.3
3.22
3.21
3.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.28
0.34
0.34
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.58
3.56
3.55
3.31
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.14
0.06
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.04
3.04
3.04
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.35
0.37
0.31
3.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.05
0.21
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.41
0.42
0.3
3.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.04
-0.08
Cash
0.05
0
0.14
0
Total Assets
3.58
3.55
3.55
3.3
