Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter end half year ended on 30th September 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Annual general meeting OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 11 Jul 2024

Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024