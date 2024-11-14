iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldline International Finvest Ltd Board Meeting

0.61
(3.39%)
Sep 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Goldline Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter end half year ended on 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Annual general meeting OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202411 Jul 2024
Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023

