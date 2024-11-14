|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter end half year ended on 30th September 2024.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Annual general meeting OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Gold Line International Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023
