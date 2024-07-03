Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.58
Prev. Close₹0.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.53
Day's High₹0.61
Day's Low₹0.57
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0.57
Book Value₹1.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
52.1
52.1
52.1
52.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.25
1.08
1.03
1
Net Worth
53.35
53.18
53.13
53.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
0.18
0.01
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,915.45
|32.17
|4,37,816.2
|5,613.71
|0.51
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,590.2
|167.6
|2,60,367.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
313.15
|391.02
|2,06,195.84
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
152.85
|30.79
|2,00,405.54
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
479.85
|10.31
|1,60,764.46
|4,370.44
|2.77
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ashish Kumar
Executive Director
Parmod Panda
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Das
Director
Nidhi Kachhap
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Goldline International Finvest Ltd
Summary
Goldline Infrastructure Finvest Limited was incorporated in New Delhi as Good-Enough Securities Limited on 9th September, 1992 in Haryana. The Company name was changed to Goldline Infrastructure Finvest Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 10th November, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.Having started as an Investment, the Company has grown organically by building large network of Financial Consultancy. The Company main business is basically investments but as a strategy of going global it has started investment advisory services in India and abroad to undertake money market operations, treasury managements. The Company also act as administrators of different investment trust.The main business of company is basically investments, selling, buying, acquiring and holding of shares, debentures, bonds, stock, units, etc. providing various services i.e. advancing loan against listed shares, securities and properties, margin funding, corporate loans, personal loans, trading in shares & securities, trade financing & bills discounting etc. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 02 September 2016 approved the sub division of face value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share and recommend the same for approval of shareholders in their 24th Annual General Meeting of the company.During the year 2015-16, the Board of Directors of the company decided to expand business operations of the Company in some other
Read More
The Goldline International Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldline International Finvest Ltd is ₹31.78 Cr. as of 30 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Goldline International Finvest Ltd is 0 and 877.18 as of 30 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldline International Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldline International Finvest Ltd is ₹0.57 and ₹0 as of 30 Sep ‘24
Goldline International Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 344.30%, 3 Years at 1257.36%, 1 Year at 84040.19%, 6 Month at 123228.77%, 3 Month at 152493.22% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
