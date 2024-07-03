iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goldline International Finvest Ltd Share Price

0.61
(3.39%)
Sep 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.58
  • Day's High0.61
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.59
  • Day's Low0.57
  • 52 Wk Low 0.57
  • Turnover (lac)6.53
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Goldline International Finvest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.58

Prev. Close

0.59

Turnover(Lac.)

6.53

Day's High

0.61

Day's Low

0.57

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0.57

Book Value

1.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Goldline International Finvest Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Goldline International Finvest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Goldline International Finvest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Goldline International Finvest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

52.1

52.1

52.1

52.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.25

1.08

1.03

1

Net Worth

53.35

53.18

53.13

53.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

0.18

0.01

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Goldline International Finvest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,915.45

32.174,37,816.25,613.710.5114,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,590.2

167.62,60,367.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

313.15

391.022,06,195.84304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

152.85

30.792,00,405.541,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

479.85

10.311,60,764.464,370.442.7713,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Goldline International Finvest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ashish Kumar

Executive Director

Parmod Panda

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Das

Director

Nidhi Kachhap

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goldline International Finvest Ltd

Summary

Goldline Infrastructure Finvest Limited was incorporated in New Delhi as Good-Enough Securities Limited on 9th September, 1992 in Haryana. The Company name was changed to Goldline Infrastructure Finvest Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 10th November, 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.Having started as an Investment, the Company has grown organically by building large network of Financial Consultancy. The Company main business is basically investments but as a strategy of going global it has started investment advisory services in India and abroad to undertake money market operations, treasury managements. The Company also act as administrators of different investment trust.The main business of company is basically investments, selling, buying, acquiring and holding of shares, debentures, bonds, stock, units, etc. providing various services i.e. advancing loan against listed shares, securities and properties, margin funding, corporate loans, personal loans, trading in shares & securities, trade financing & bills discounting etc. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 02 September 2016 approved the sub division of face value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share and recommend the same for approval of shareholders in their 24th Annual General Meeting of the company.During the year 2015-16, the Board of Directors of the company decided to expand business operations of the Company in some other
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Goldline International Finvest Ltd share price today?

The Goldline International Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goldline International Finvest Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldline International Finvest Ltd is ₹31.78 Cr. as of 30 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goldline International Finvest Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goldline International Finvest Ltd is 0 and 877.18 as of 30 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goldline International Finvest Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldline International Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldline International Finvest Ltd is ₹0.57 and ₹0 as of 30 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Goldline International Finvest Ltd?

Goldline International Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 344.30%, 3 Years at 1257.36%, 1 Year at 84040.19%, 6 Month at 123228.77%, 3 Month at 152493.22% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goldline International Finvest Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goldline International Finvest Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 93.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldline International Finvest Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.